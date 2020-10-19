Patna confidential: Bihar CM candidates and their tall promises

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: File)

The four chief ministerial candidates in the fray — Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav — are all making tall promises to get votes. While Nitish Kumar has been promising irrigation facility in every field, Tejashwi has been talking of a loan waiver to farmers and 10 lakh permanent jobs. Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan a.k.a Pappu Yadav has been claiming that he would make Bihar one of the top states in Asia, while Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha has been talking about overhauling the education system.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, though incarcerated in Ranchi, added flavour to the debate by taking to Twitter (his handle is being managed by the party in consultation with him) to advise “a tired Nitish to take rest”. Lalu Prasad also shared a joke about a man who when asked whether he was carrying a bucket of water to extinguish some fire in Bihar replied, “I am is carrying it to make an ocean in Bihar so that there can be a coastline and a port in the state for progress.” The punch line being the impossibility of the promises by ‘Vikas Purush’ Nitish, who has been comparing his “15 years rule versus 15 years misrule” of the Lalu government.

