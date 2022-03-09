Patiyali (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patiyali (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Patiyali Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mamtesh. The Patiyali seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Patiyali ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

patiyali Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhay Pratap Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 13,70,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhalesh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhruv Mishra IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 5,37,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish Chandra Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 9,40,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 42,04,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kallu Singh Rashtriya Backward Party 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 11,26,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamtesh Shakya BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 3,72,29,387 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Rani Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 38,60,697 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Imran Ali INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 8,82,010 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nadira Sultan SP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 29,51,59,690 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 3,37,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Neeraj Kishore Mishra BSP 3 Doctorate 58 Rs 4,79,86,078 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 19,41,427 ~ 19 Lacs+ Vivek Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 44 Rs 90,00,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yusuf AAP 0 Not Given 40 Rs 21,80,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Patiyali Election Result 2017

patiyali Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mamtesh BJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,19,03,435 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Mishra IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,93,84,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Davendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheerendra Bahadur Singh BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 3,23,60,741 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,03,975 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kiran Yadav SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 38,86,77,427 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 43,41,301 ~ 43 Lacs+ Mohar Singh Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 95,28,601 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poorna Singh Manav Hit Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 84,85,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Rahul IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 8,18,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrikumar IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 14,60,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Mishra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,08,34,294 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 7,66,634 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patiyali candidate of from Najeeba Khan Uttar Pradesh. Patiyali Election Result 2012

patiyali Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Najeeba Khan SP 1 Others 50 Rs 62,27,381 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 2,65,534 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar Yadav RPD 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 30,33,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chunne RMD 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 16,45,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Himanshu IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naushad Khan IND 1 Literate 54 Rs 2,25,791 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nilesh Kumar Singh Solanki NCP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar RLM 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 30,51,903 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,67,61,351 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,33,428 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rakesh IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sundar Gupta MD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 6,81,48,613 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sultan Singh IND 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 18,07,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Suraj Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 87,10,295 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasu Yadav INC 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 11,51,27,013 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 62,54,611 ~ 62 Lacs+ Vishal JKP 4 10th Pass 41 Rs 75,46,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

