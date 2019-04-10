Patidar leader Hardik Patel lashes out at Gujarat CM for remark on martyrs’ families

Patidar quota and now Congress leader Hardik Patel criticized Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his remark suggesting that even if family members of martyred soldiers seek evidence of surgical strikes, it would be “language of Pakistan”.

Advertising

In a Facebook post, Hardik said that if BJP cannot respect the families of martyred how can they respect the common citizens of the country.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, Rupani, while replying to a question whether family members of victims (martyred soldiers) who sought evidence of India’s surgical strikes were also Pakistani, Rupani had said, “Yes, language of Pakistan. Because there cannot be evidence for this.”

Lashing out at Rupani, Hardik said in his Facebook post, “Shameful words of Gujarat‘s Made-in-Burma Chief Minister. He said that if families of martyred soldiers demand evidence of Balakot attack, then they are also Pakistani. This BJP has got completely frustrated. If BJP cannot respect families of martyred soliders, how can they respect the common citizens of the country? BJP members are crossing all limits by calling even the families of jawans who have lost their lives for the honour and security of the country as Pakistani.”

In his press conference, Rupani had said that Congress was speaking the language of Pakistan and added that like Pakistan, Congress is also asking for evidence. He also alleged that the grand old party was trying to defend Pakistan when the latter has been providing safe haven to terrorists. Rupani was replying to a question on why he was calling the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the election between India and Pakistan in his election rallies.

At this point, a query was posed before Rupani: “Even families of victims (martyred soldiers) have also demanded evidence. So, does that make them Pakistani too?”

To this, Rupani said, “Yes, language of Pakistan. Because, there cannot be evidence of this. Its evidence cannot be there because we have done the operation on soil of Pakistan. And Pakistan is asking for evidence because we entered into their territory which is not considered proper internationally. And Pakistan is also saying that nothing has happened (because), if it accepts that terror camps have been eliminated then it would be very difficult for the country to explain the same to the world”.

“So, on all these issues, one has to trust the Sena (armed forces). And when the chief of Sena is making statement in press conference…you don’t trust him? Don’t you? — the Chief of Sena who said that they don’t count dead bodies? Who are they to demand evidence? And why do they ask for evidence in the language of Pakistan? It means they have got frightened by the air strike and the surgical strike. And the entire world believes that it (air strike and surgical strike) happened. Why should we give evidence?,” Rupani added.