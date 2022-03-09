Patiala Rural (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patiala Rural (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Patiala Rural Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Brahm Mohindra. The Patiala Rural seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Patiala Rural ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Patiala Rural candidate of from Brahm Mohindra Punjab. Patiala Rural Election Result 2017

patiala rural Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brahm Mohindra INC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 5,14,98,419 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharatdeep Thakur Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,97,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasbir Singh IND 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 5,03,40,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasvir Kaur IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 25,85,466 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 18,040 ~ 18 Thou+ Ranjit Kaur Bharatiya Gaon Taj Dal 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 44,93,251 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Resham Kahlon IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satbir Singh Khatra SAD 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 8,93,16,883 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,93,474 ~ 1 Crore+ Shaminder Kaur Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,67,21,959 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 30,01,047 ~ 30 Lacs+ Shankar Bharadwaj SHS 1 Not Given 34 Rs 8,84,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sohan Lal Sharma Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 0 Others 62 Rs 89,96,219 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukh Lal BSP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 12,05,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam Singh Bagri CPI 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 14,94,242 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patiala Rural candidate of from Brahm Mohindra Punjab. Patiala Rural Election Result 2012

patiala rural Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brahm Mohindra INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 6,49,11,972 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Singh NCP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 60,40,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bibi Kuldeep Kaur Tohra SAD 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 10,16,91,893 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 11,17,162 ~ 11 Lacs+ Chand Singh IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,48,640 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chander Shekhar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 6,34,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalip Singh IND 0 Others 51 Rs 25,97,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harparkash Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 35,74,701 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Karamjit Kaur IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 21,55,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kundan BRSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 43,50,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Gera IND 1 Graduate 45 Rs 1,83,09,520 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Narayan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 50,500 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 55,01,370 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satbir Singh Khatra IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 6,23,14,715 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,09,649 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shankar Lal IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 57,60,007 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Chand PPOP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 4,27,09,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,93,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Patiala Rural Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Patiala Rural Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Patiala Rural Assembly is also given here.