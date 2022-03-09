scorecardresearch
Patiala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patiala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Patiala assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Patiala |
March 9, 2022 8:27:33 pm
Patiala Election Results 2022

Patiala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Patiala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Punjab Lok Congress candidate Amarinder Singh. The Patiala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Patiala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

patiala Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajit Pal Singh Kohli AAP 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 32,38,30,721 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 42,61,603 ~ 42 Lacs+
Amarinder Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 1 12th Pass 79 Rs 68,73,43,757 ~ 68 Crore+ / Rs 9,26,53,369 ~ 9 Crore+
Davinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 75,51,913 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harpal Juneja SAD 4 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 3,60,98,242 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,24,269 ~ 11 Lacs+
Jagdish Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 15,75,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jasbir Singh IND 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 4,02,40,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jyoti Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Makhan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 63,00,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Malwinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 5,67,62,837 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 26,60,000 ~ 26 Lacs+
Naunihal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 8th Pass 57 Rs 2,57,28,077 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 62,27,228 ~ 62 Lacs+
Pankaj Mohindru IND 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 76,16,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Paramjit Singh Lok Insaaf Party 1 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 23,000 ~ 23 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sonu IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 8,69,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishnu Sharma INC 0 8th Pass 72 Rs 10,95,50,913 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 77,25,490 ~ 77 Lacs+
Yogesh Kumar Jan Asra Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 39,33,216 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 8,47,913 ~ 8 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Patiala candidate of from Amarinder Singh Punjab.

Patiala Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Amarinder Singh
INC

patiala Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amarinder Singh INC 4 12th Pass 74 Rs 48,31,71,009 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 42,07,856 ~ 42 Lacs+
Akshninder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,02,33,125 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Balbir Singh AAP 2 Post Graduate 60 Rs 8,16,32,392 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 23,07,743 ~ 23 Lacs+
Joginder Jaswant Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 7,02,92,523 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 16,42,943 ~ 16 Lacs+
Kshama Kant Pandey Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Sarbjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 18,500 ~ 18 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patiala candidate of from Amarinder Singh Punjab.

Patiala Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Amarinder Singh
INC

patiala Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amarinder Singh INC 6 Graduate 69 Rs 45,74,68,469 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 95,06,592 ~ 95 Lacs+
Arvind IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jarnail Singh IND 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 4,19,596 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Joga Singh PPOP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 4,49,67,250 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Karamjit Kaur IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Saroop BRSP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 7,95,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shankar Lal BSP 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+
Surjit Singh Kohli SAD 0 Graduate 61 Rs 15,31,54,523 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 41,32,953 ~ 41 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Patiala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Patiala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Patiala Assembly is also given here.

