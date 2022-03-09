Patiala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Patiala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Patiala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Punjab Lok Congress candidate Amarinder Singh. The Patiala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Patiala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Patiala candidate of from Amarinder Singh Punjab. Patiala Election Result 2017

patiala Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarinder Singh INC 4 12th Pass 74 Rs 48,31,71,009 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 42,07,856 ~ 42 Lacs+ Akshninder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,02,33,125 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh AAP 2 Post Graduate 60 Rs 8,16,32,392 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 23,07,743 ~ 23 Lacs+ Joginder Jaswant Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 7,02,92,523 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 16,42,943 ~ 16 Lacs+ Kshama Kant Pandey Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sarbjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 18,500 ~ 18 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Patiala candidate of from Amarinder Singh Punjab. Patiala Election Result 2012

patiala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarinder Singh INC 6 Graduate 69 Rs 45,74,68,469 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 95,06,592 ~ 95 Lacs+ Arvind IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jarnail Singh IND 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 4,19,596 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joga Singh PPOP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 4,49,67,250 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Karamjit Kaur IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Saroop BRSP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 7,95,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shankar Lal BSP 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Surjit Singh Kohli SAD 0 Graduate 61 Rs 15,31,54,523 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 41,32,953 ~ 41 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Patiala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Patiala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Patiala Assembly is also given here.