Pathardeva (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pathardeva (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pathardeva Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Surya Pratap. The Pathardeva seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pathardeva candidate of from Shakir Ali Uttar Pradesh. Pathardeva Election Result 2012

pathardeva Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shakir Ali SP 1 Graduate 67 Rs 2,27,55,063 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Rao RLM 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 24,75,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Daroga IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durga IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 14,16,020 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh JKP 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 15,45,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Markandey JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 5,13,56,422 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 7,70,785 ~ 7 Lacs+ Nishikant Mishra IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sureman PECP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 3,36,30,221 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rana Pratap IND 6 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raumeela SBSP 0 Literate 50 Rs 1,16,599 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjai IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 73,500 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjai Singh BSP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,63,34,951 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 65,06,958 ~ 65 Lacs+ Shyama All India Minorities Front 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunaina ARVP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 5,31,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 34,500 ~ 34 Thou+ Surya Pratap BJP 3 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 3,24,10,529 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suyas INC 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 26,74,836 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Nayak RSMD 0 Graduate 29 Rs 26,67,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Pathardeva Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.