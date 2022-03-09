Pathankot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Pathankot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Pathankot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Amit Vij. The Pathankot seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Pathankot ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

pathankot Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Advocate Jyoti Pal Bhim BSP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 38,36,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,04,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Amit Vij INC 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 26,06,60,555 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 4,15,02,113 ~ 4 Crore+ Ashwani Kumar Sharma BJP 1 Graduate 57 Rs 1,40,66,533 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kartar Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 33,59,506 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Dev Saini CPI 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 48,51,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vibhuti Sharma AAP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 41,69,998 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,545 ~ 1 Lacs+

pathankot Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Vij INC 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 25,65,65,998 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,75,165 ~ 1 Crore+ Ankur Khajuria BSP 0 Others 31 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 59,73,150 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 49,000 ~ 49 Thou+ Ashwani Kumar Sharma BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 63,75,996 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 1,78,210 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kiran Bala Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar AAP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 39,94,539 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 14,18,460 ~ 14 Lacs+ Raman Pal IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,58,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Kumar Hindustan Utthan Party 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 8,73,659 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sat Pal SHS 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 25,11,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sunita Devi Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 30,77,200 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Pathankot candidate of from Ashwani Sharma Punjab. Pathankot Election Result 2012

pathankot Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashwani Sharma BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 27,80,708 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Aggarwal SHS 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashok Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 54,47,757 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 7,05,555 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dr. Jaspal Singh Bhinder PPOP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,56,69,400 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,63,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Kartar Singh Khalsa IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Munisha IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raman Bhalla INC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 9,06,30,866 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,83,00,880 ~ 1 Crore+ Sansar Chand BSP 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 21,03,200 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Bala IND 0 Not Given 46 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh NCP 0 Others 36 Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

