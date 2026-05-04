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Patashpur Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Patashpur (West Bengal) Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest results for the Patashpur seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on Indianexpress.com.

Patashpur Election Results 2026, Patashpur Assembly Seat Result, West Bengal Election ResultsPatashpur Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Patashpur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Patashpur Assembly constituency went to polls on 23 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Patashpur seat include Abdul Ahad Ali Sk, Pijus Kanti Panda, and Pranab Kumar Mahapatra from major parties like Jatiya Unnayan Party, AITC, and INC.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – All India Trinamool Congress Uttam Barik, Bharatiya Janta Party Ambujaksha Mahanti, Communist Party Of India Saikat Giri and others. In the last Patashpur Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress party’s Uttam Barik won by a margin of 9,994 votes. The Bharatiya Janta Party’s Ambujaksha Mahanti was the runner up securing 95,305 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 2,27,959, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Patashpur seat.

Patashpur Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting

Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Patashpur assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.

Live Patashpur Election Results

Candidate name Party Status
Abdul Ahad Ali Sk Jatiya Unnayan Party Awaited
Pijus Kanti Panda AITC Awaited
Pranab Kumar Mahapatra INC Awaited
Rajesh Senapati IND Awaited
Saikat Giri CPI Awaited
Surjyendu Bikash Patra SUCI(C) Awaited
Tapan Maity BJP Awaited

Patashpur (West Bengal) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List

Check here the Patashpur constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.

patashpur CANDIDATE LIST 2026

Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities
Abdul Ahad Ali Sk jatiya unnayan party Rs 84,98,303 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 23,68,257 ~ 23 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
1 44 12th Pass
Pijus Kanti Panda aitc Rs 58,68,120 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 12,98,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
5 52 10th Pass
Pranab Kumar Mahapatra inc /
Cases Age Education
0 41 12th Pass
Rajesh Senapati ind Rs 29,23,428 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 6,42,024 ~ 6 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 32 10th Pass
Saikat Giri cpi Rs 3,10,604 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 36 Post Graduate
Surjyendu Bikash Patra suci(c) /
Cases Age Education
0 42 Graduate
Tapan Maity bjp Rs 5,48,23,865 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 48,04,572 ~ 48 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
10 52 Graduate

Patashpur Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up

Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Patashpur.

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patashpur RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2011
Jyotirmoy Kar
AITC
2016
Jyotirmoy Kar
AITC
2021
Uttam Barik
AITC

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise

Check here the Live Results of West Bengal Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.

Sr. Constituency Candidate State Party Status
1 ALIPURDUARS Awaited West Bengal awaited
2 FALAKATA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
3 KALCHINI (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
4 KUMARGRAM (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
5 MADARIHAT (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
6 BANKURA Awaited West Bengal awaited
7 BARJORA Awaited West Bengal awaited
8 BISHNUPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
9 CHHATNA Awaited West Bengal awaited
10 INDUS (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
11 KATULPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
12 ONDA Awaited West Bengal awaited
13 RAIPUR (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
14 RANIBANDH (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
15 SALTORA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
16 SONAMUKHI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
17 TALDANGRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
18 BOLPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
19 DUBRAJPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
20 HANSAN Awaited West Bengal awaited
21 LABHPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
22 MAYURESWAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
23 MURARAI Awaited West Bengal awaited
24 NALHATI Awaited West Bengal awaited
25 NANOOR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
26 RAMPURHAT Awaited West Bengal awaited
27 SAINTHIA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
28 SURI Awaited West Bengal awaited
29 COOCHBEHAR DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
30 COOCHBEHAR UTTAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
31 DINHATA Awaited West Bengal awaited
32 MATHABHANGA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
33 MEKLIGANJ (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
34 NATABARI Awaited West Bengal awaited
35 SITAI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
36 SITALKUCHI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
37 TUFANGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
38 BALURGHAT Awaited West Bengal awaited
39 GANGARAMPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
40 HARIRAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
41 KUMARGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
42 KUSHMANDI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
43 TAPAN (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
44 DARJEELING Awaited West Bengal awaited
45 KURSEONG Awaited West Bengal awaited
46 MATIGARA-NAXALBARI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
47 PHANSIDEWA (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
48 SILIGURI Awaited West Bengal awaited
49 ARAMBAG (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
50 BALAGARH (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
51 CHAMPDANI Awaited West Bengal awaited
52 CHANDANNAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
53 CHANDITALA Awaited West Bengal awaited
54 CHUNCHURA Awaited West Bengal awaited
55 DHANEKHALI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
56 GOGHAT (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
57 HARIPAL Awaited West Bengal awaited
58 JANGIPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
59 KHANAKUL Awaited West Bengal awaited
60 PANDUA Awaited West Bengal awaited
61 PURSURAH Awaited West Bengal awaited
62 SAPTAGRAM Awaited West Bengal awaited
63 SINGUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
64 SREERAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
65 TARAKESWAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
66 UTTARPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
67 AMTA Awaited West Bengal awaited
68 BAGNAN Awaited West Bengal awaited
69 BALLY Awaited West Bengal awaited
70 DOMJUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
71 HOWRAH DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
72 HOWRAH MADHYA Awaited West Bengal awaited
73 HOWRAH UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
74 JAGATBALLAVPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
75 PANCHLA Awaited West Bengal awaited
76 SANKRAIL (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
77 SHIBPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
78 SHYAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
79 UDAYNARAYANPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
80 ULUBERIA DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
81 ULUBERIA PURBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
82 ULUBERIA UTTAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
83 DABGRAM-FULBARI Awaited West Bengal awaited
84 DHUPGURI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
85 JALPAIGURI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
86 MAL (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
87 MAYNAGURI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
88 NAGRAKATA (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
89 RAJGANJ (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
90 BINPUR (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
91 GOPIBALLAVPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
92 JHARGRAM Awaited West Bengal awaited
93 NAYAGRAM (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
94 KALIMPONG Awaited West Bengal awaited
95 BELEGHATA Awaited West Bengal awaited
96 CHOWRANGEE Awaited West Bengal awaited
97 ENTALLY Awaited West Bengal awaited
98 JORASANKO Awaited West Bengal awaited
99 KASHIPUR-BELGACHHIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
100 MANIKTALA Awaited West Bengal awaited
101 SHYAMPUKUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
102 BALLYGUNGE Awaited West Bengal awaited
103 BHABANIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
104 KOLKATA PORT Awaited West Bengal awaited
105 RASHBEHARI Awaited West Bengal awaited
106 BAISNABNAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
107 CHANCHAL Awaited West Bengal awaited
108 ENGLISHBAZAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
109 GAZOLE (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
110 HABIBPUR (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
111 HARISCHANDRAPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
112 MALATIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
113 MALDAHA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
114 MANIKCHAK Awaited West Bengal awaited
115 MOTHABARI Awaited West Bengal awaited
116 RATUA Awaited West Bengal awaited
117 SUJAPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
118 BAHARAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
119 BELDANGA Awaited West Bengal awaited
120 BHAGABANGOLA Awaited West Bengal awaited
121 BHARATPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
122 BURWAN (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
123 DOMKAL Awaited West Bengal awaited
124 FARAKKA Awaited West Bengal awaited
125 HARIHARPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
126 JALANGI Awaited West Bengal awaited
127 JANGIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
128 KANDI Awaited West Bengal awaited
129 KHARGRAM (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
130 LALGOLA Awaited West Bengal awaited
131 MURSHIDABAD Awaited West Bengal awaited
132 NABAGRAM (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
133 NAODA Awaited West Bengal awaited
134 RAGHUNATHGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
135 RANINAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
136 REJINAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
137 SAGARDIGHI Awaited West Bengal awaited
138 SAMSERGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
139 SUTI Awaited West Bengal awaited
140 CHAKDAHA Awaited West Bengal awaited
141 CHAPRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
142 HARINGHATA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
143 KALIGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
144 KALYANI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
145 KARIMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
146 KRISHNAGANJ (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
147 KRISHNANAGAR DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
148 KRISHNANAGAR UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
149 NABADWIP Awaited West Bengal awaited
150 NAKASHIPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
151 PALASHIPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
152 RANAGHAT DAKSHIN (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
153 RANAGHAT UTTAR PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
154 RANAGHAT UTTAR PURBA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
155 SANTIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
156 TEHATTA Awaited West Bengal awaited
157 AMDANGA Awaited West Bengal awaited
158 ASHOKNAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
159 BADURIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
160 BAGDA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
161 BANGAON DAKSHIN (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
162 BANGAON UTTAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
163 BARANAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
164 BARASAT Awaited West Bengal awaited
165 BARRACKPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
166 BASIRHAT DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
167 BASIRHAT UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
168 BHATPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
169 BIDHANNAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
170 BIJPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
171 DEGANGA Awaited West Bengal awaited
172 DUM DUM Awaited West Bengal awaited
173 DUM DUM UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
174 GAIGHATA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
175 HABRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
176 HAROA Awaited West Bengal awaited
177 HINGALGANJ (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
178 JAGATDAL Awaited West Bengal awaited
179 KAMARHATI Awaited West Bengal awaited
180 KHARDAHA Awaited West Bengal awaited
181 MADHYAMGRAM Awaited West Bengal awaited
182 MINAKHAN (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
183 NAIHATI Awaited West Bengal awaited
184 NOAPARA Awaited West Bengal awaited
185 PANIHATI Awaited West Bengal awaited
186 RAJARHAT GOPALPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
187 RAJARHAT NEW TOWN Awaited West Bengal awaited
188 SANDESHKHALI (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
189 SWARUPNAGAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
190 ASANSOL DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
191 ASANSOL UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
192 BARABANI Awaited West Bengal awaited
193 DURGAPUR PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
194 DURGAPUR PURBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
195 JAMURIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
196 KULTI Awaited West Bengal awaited
197 PANDABESWAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
198 RANIGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
199 CHANDRAKONA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
200 DANTAN Awaited West Bengal awaited
201 DASPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
202 DEBRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
203 GARBETA Awaited West Bengal awaited
204 GHATAL (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
205 KESHIARY (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
206 KESHPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
207 KHARAGPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
208 KHARAGPUR SADAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
209 MEDINIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
210 NARAYANGARH Awaited West Bengal awaited
211 PINGLA Awaited West Bengal awaited
212 SABANG Awaited West Bengal awaited
213 SALBONI Awaited West Bengal awaited
214 AUSGRAM (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
215 BARDHAMAN DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
216 BARDHAMAN UTTAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
217 BHATAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
218 GALSI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
219 JAMALPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
220 KALNA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
221 KATWA Awaited West Bengal awaited
222 KETUGRAM Awaited West Bengal awaited
223 KHANDAGHOSH (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
224 MEMARI Awaited West Bengal awaited
225 MONGALKOTE Awaited West Bengal awaited
226 MONTESWAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
227 PURBASTHALI DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
228 PURBASTHALI UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
229 RAINA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
230 BHAGABANPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
231 CHANDIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
232 EGRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
233 HALDIA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
234 KANTHI DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
235 KANTHI UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
236 KHEJURI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
237 MAHISHADAL Awaited West Bengal awaited
238 MOYNA Awaited West Bengal awaited
239 NANDAKUMAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
240 NANDIGRAM Awaited West Bengal awaited
241 PANSKURA PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
242 PANSKURA PURBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
243 PATASHPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
244 RAMNAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
245 TAMLUK Awaited West Bengal awaited
246 BAGHMUNDI Awaited West Bengal awaited
247 BALARAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
248 BANDWAN (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
249 JOYPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
250 KASHIPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
251 MANBAZAR (ST) Awaited West Bengal awaited
252 PARA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
253 PURULIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
254 RAGHUNATHPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
255 BARUIPUR PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
256 BARUIPUR PURBA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
257 BASANTI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
258 BEHALA PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
259 BEHALA PURBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
260 BHANGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
261 BISHNUPUR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
262 BUDGE BUDGE Awaited West Bengal awaited
263 CANNING PASCHIM (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
264 CANNING PURBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
265 DIAMOND HARBOUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
266 FALTA Awaited West Bengal awaited
267 GOSABA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
268 JADAVPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
269 JOYNAGAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
270 KAKDWIP Awaited West Bengal awaited
271 KASBA Awaited West Bengal awaited
272 KULPI Awaited West Bengal awaited
273 KULTALI (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
274 MAGRAHAT PASCHIM Awaited West Bengal awaited
275 MAGRAHAT PURBA (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
276 MAHESHTALA Awaited West Bengal awaited
277 MANDIRBAZAR (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
278 METIABURUZ Awaited West Bengal awaited
279 PATHARPRATIMA Awaited West Bengal awaited
280 RAIDIGHI Awaited West Bengal awaited
281 SAGAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
282 SATGACHHIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
283 SONARPUR DAKSHIN Awaited West Bengal awaited
284 SONARPUR UTTAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
285 TOLLYGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
286 CHAKULIA Awaited West Bengal awaited
287 CHOPRA Awaited West Bengal awaited
288 GOALPOKHAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
289 HEMTABAD (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
290 ISLAMPUR Awaited West Bengal awaited
291 ITAHAR Awaited West Bengal awaited
292 KALIAGANJ (SC) Awaited West Bengal awaited
293 KARANDIGHI Awaited West Bengal awaited
294 RAIGANJ Awaited West Bengal awaited
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Live Updates
May 4, 2026 04:25 AM IST
ECI Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Security, Counting Process and Guidelines for 5 States Explained

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place strict security measures for Election Results 2026 counting across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Multi-layer security, CCTV surveillance, and authorized personnel access have been implemented at counting centres. The counting will follow a structured process, beginning with postal ballots and proceeding in EVM rounds. These measures aim to ensure transparency and accuracy in the final results.

May 4, 2026 04:25 AM IST
ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: Key Constituencies to Watch in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Several key constituencies across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Election Results 2026 outcome. High-profile candidates and closely contested seats are likely to draw attention as counting begins. These constituencies will provide early indications of party performance and voting trends.

May 4, 2026 04:22 AM IST
ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: Puducherry’s highest turnout in 1st election after SIR

Puducherry too recorded its highest-ever turnout in the Assembly elections on Thursday, at 89.83% in its first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed in February this year. Until this election, Puducherry’s maximum was recorded at 86.19% in the 2011 Assembly elections; it was 83.4% in 2021. The SIR led to a 10.12% decrease in electors in the Union Territory.

May 4, 2026 03:46 AM IST
ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: What Time Will Counting Start in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry?

The counting for Assembly Election Results 2026 across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry is scheduled to begin at 8 AM, according to ECI guidelines. The process will start with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting in multiple rounds. Initial trends are expected within the first hour, while clearer leads will emerge as counting progresses.

May 4, 2026 03:18 AM IST
Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Puducherry’s highest turnout in 1st election after SIR

Puducherry too recorded its highest-ever turnout in the Assembly elections on Thursday, at 89.83% in its first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed in February this year.

Until this election, Puducherry’s maximum was recorded at 86.19% in the 2011 Assembly elections; it was 83.4% in 2021. The SIR led to a 10.12% decrease in electors in the Union Territory.

May 4, 2026 03:11 AM IST
ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: When and Where to Check Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Results

As the Election Results 2026 day begins, voters and stakeholders can check real-time updates on official platforms released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Results for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry will be available constituency-wise, along with party-wise trends. Apart from official sources, media platforms will also provide continuous updates on counting, leads, and final results throughout the day.

May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST
Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: At 84.6%, Tamil Nadu breaks previous polling highs

Tamil Nadu had recorded 84.6% polling on April 23, according to the Election Commission, the highest-ever turnout in an Assembly election in the state since 1952, surpassing the previous high of 78.29% in 2011.

May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST
Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: At 84.6%, Tamil Nadu breaks previous polling highs

Tamil Nadu had recorded 84.6% polling on April 23, according to the Election Commission, the highest-ever turnout in an Assembly election in the state since 1952, surpassing the previous high of 78.29% in 2011.

May 4, 2026 12:55 AM IST
Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout

Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments.

Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.

May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: West Bengal recorded highest-ever polling ‘since Independence’

According to the Election Commission, the state saw 92.5% turnout – highest-ever polling “since Independence” — with 93.19 per cent votes polled in phase 1 on April 23 and 92.52 per cent in Phase 2.

May 3, 2026 10:31 PM IST
West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: 5 key factors that could decide Mamata vs BJP contest

All eyes are on the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the counting of votes set to take place on Monday. The poll results will determine whether the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and three-term Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is able to hold out and retain her post, or the BJP is finally able to breach her fort and take the helm in the crucial eastern state for the first time.

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May 3, 2026 09:59 PM IST
Will Mamata Banerjee retain power in West Bengal?

The poll results tomorrow will determine whether the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and three-term Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is able to hold out and retain her post, or the BJP is finally able to breach her fort and take the helm in the crucial eastern state for the first time. A day after voting, Banerjee, in a video message, claimed that her party would cross the 200-seat mark and may even hit 230, even as the magic figure or a simple majority is 148.

May 3, 2026 09:01 PM IST
What makes the contest crucial in Kerala?

The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.

May 3, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Kerala recorded high turnout on April 9 polls

Kerala voted on April 9, following the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and recorded 78.27% polling, a turnout higher than any in recent Assembly elections. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 seats recorded more than 80% polling.

May 3, 2026 07:04 PM IST
Welcome to ECI Assembly Election Results Live Blog

Hello! Welcome to the Live blog tracking Election Commission of India updates on Assembly Election Results 2026. Counting of votes for 4 states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam and a Union Territory – Puducherry – will start tomorrow at 8 am sharp. Watch this space for Live results straight from ECI.

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