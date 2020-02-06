For calling CM ‘terrorist’, BJP’s Parvesh gets fresh campaign ban

The ban on Singh came into effect at 6 pm Wednesday, which means he is effectively banned for the rest of the campaign. The ban on Singh came into effect at 6 pm Wednesday, which means he is effectively banned for the rest of the campaign.

The Election Commission Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” in an interview. He had earlier been banned for 96 hours for making the statement that Shaheen Bagh protesters could “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them”.

It also issued a “warning” to Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all Delhi courts.

The EC said Singh had denied the allegations, but it found that he cast “vitriolic aspersions” against Kejriwal. The commission also issued a notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over his comments on Kashmir during a TV show on News 18 India.

