Party’s vote share has risen in MCD polls: Gujarat BJP

"Our party has fought the elections well"

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Gopal Italia with party leaders and supporters celebrates the victory of the party in the Municipal Corporation eletions of Delhi, in Surat, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections Wednesday, the Gujarat BJP seems to be seeing the brighter side of the results.

Reacting to the results, Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said, “BJP’s vote share has increased. Our party has fought the elections well. They (AAP) have a government in Delhi and people have given them a chance. Congratulations to them.”

Asked where the party fall short, Vaghela said, “(Local unit of the) Party must have worked hard. It will work harder for the upcoming Assembly elections there and defeat the AAP.”

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas highlighted the fact that Congress has been wiped out in Delhi and that similar fate awaits it here in the Gujarat Assembly election results tomorrow.

Vyas said, “One thing is clear. The Congress has been wiped out in Delhi and the party incharge in Delhi is Shaktisinh Gohil, who is now claiming victory in Gujarat (assembly elections). So, the Congress is going to be equally wiped out in Gujarat also.”

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:49:49 pm
Congress leaders hold meetings at party headquarters

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
