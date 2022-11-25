Parties that got less than 1 per cent votes in 2017 have more candidates: Election Commission data

Parties that clocked less than one per cent of votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have put up more number of candidates for the 2022 elections.

According to the figures sha-red by the Election Commission, the AAP will fight on 181 seats. In 2017, all AAP candidates who fought on 29 seats lost their deposits after the party clocked just 0.1 per cent of the total votes.

The Samajwadi Party, which fought on four seats and got just 0.01 per cent of the votes in 2017 elections, will now fight on 17 seats. Kandhal Jadeja who joined the SP recently will be the main candidate for the party from Kutiyana. All the four candidates who fought the 2017 polls had lost their deposits.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) will fight on 26 seats, which is more than four times the seats contested in 2017. The party won two seats in the 2017 polls, but got only 0.74 per cent votes and four of their candidates even lost deposits.

Contesting for the first time in Gujarat assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has put up 13 candidates. Mayawati-led BSP has also given tickets to 101 candidates, tad fewer than the 139 candidates that fought in 2017. In the previous elections, the BSP got only 0.69 per cent votes and all their candidates lost their deposits.

This time, the BJP will contest on all 182 assembly seats, while the Congress is contesting on 179 seats and its ally Nationalist Congress Party on 2 seats. In the 2017 polls, the NCP fought on 58 seats without an alliance and 56 of its candidates lost deposits. The party got only 0.62 per cent votes, but managed to win one seat.

There are 724 independents in the two phase elections this year. In 2017, there were 794 independents.