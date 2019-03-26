Parth Pawar struggles with words, Barne bogged down by rivalry between BJP and Shiv Sena

After being trolled on social media for his extremely short speeches, Parth Pawar, who is contesting from Maval constituency, hit back, saying if anyone wants to win public support, it should be done through their work and not speeches. “Giving speeches is an art. On the basis of this skill, you can win public support for some time. But if you want to win them permanently, then you should do it through your work,” Parth said on Monday.

Advertising

Since he made his first three-minute speech in the presence of his grandfather, Sharad Pawar, at a party rally, Parth has been under the scanner. At every rally, he is being closely followed for his speeches. In the first speech, he stuttered and read from a written text, stopping abruptly after three minutes. The second speech, too, was short, but delivered without a prepared text. NCP leaders said Parth is yet to get into the groove and needed to take clues from his father and grandfather, who command attention while delivering speeches.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally of NCP workers and leaders in Maval on Sunday, Parth said, “We have to make grandfather means NCP chief Sharad Pawar the Prime Minister…he is the only suitable person for that post.” Though Sharad Pawar has not openly spoken about such an ambition, this was the first such remark from a Pawar family member.

Parth then spoke about the progress made in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said he was travelling in Pimpri-Chinchwad and was “amazed” at the development work carried out by the NCP during its regime. “My friend, who was with me, also expressed similar sentiments about development work in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said such development has not taken place anywhere. If Narendra Modi can take Gujarat model across the nation, then why can’t we take Pimpri-Chinchwad model all over the country?” he asked party workers.

Parth said in the past few days, he was overwhelmed by the “love showered on him by people”. “I don’t know whether the love is because I am Parth Pawar or because I am Parth,” he said. On Saturday, Parth had created a stir after he met BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap and sought his help. Jagtap and Shrirang Barne don’t see eye-to-eye and are not on talking terms.

If Parth is struggling with his words, the BJP and Shiv Sena, too, have not been able to get their act together in Maval. Barne seems to be ploughing the lonely furrow with the BJP camp giving him the cold shoulder.

On Monday, Barne said the acrimony between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Pimpri-Chinchwad will soon end. “There is bitterness, people are staying away, but I am confident they will come around. It will happen soon,” Barne said, adding that he was awaiting intervention of the leadership of both parties to end their face-off in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Barne, who campaigned in Panvel on Monday, denied that NCP’s tie-up with the Peasants and Workers Party will adversely affect his votes in Panvel and Uran areas. “The PWP has a voter base in Panvel and Uran, but not one that is strong enough to get a candidate elected. Otherwise, they would have had their MP long back,” he said. Barne said the strength of both the Shiv Sena and BJP is much more than the NCP’s in all of Maval. “I have nothing to worry,” he said.