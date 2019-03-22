Parth Pawar on being trolled on social media: ‘I will speak less, work more’

After being trolled on social media for fumbling multiple times during his maiden speech in Pimpri-Chinchwad, NCP leader Parth Pawar, who is contesting from Maval seat, on Wednesday said he believed in speaking less and working more. “Yes, I know I am being trolled in social media…I will be speaking less and working more,” he said.

During his first rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Maval on Sunday, Parth spoke from a written text and fumbled several times. He wrapped up his speech in three minutes.

Parth, who met party leaders on Wednesday, told them to provide him a list of development works that are pending in the area. “I want to speak on pending projects that have hit the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he told the leaders.

Though NCP workers were upset at Parth’s speech, party leader Yogesh Behl said, “I am sure he will pick up… NCP workers should have patience. His mere nomination has caused panic in the Shiv Sena. The BJP is already upset with the Sena candidate. It is going to be an advantage for NCP…”.

Party leaders said they will hold briefing sessions with Parth before he addresses any other rallies.