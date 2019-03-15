Parth Pawar, actor Amol Kolhe get NCP tickets

Its official, the third generation member of Pawar family would be contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The NCP on Friday declared the candidature of Parth Pawar, son of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, from the Maval parliamentary seat.

Advertising

The candidature of Parth Pawar comes after party chief Sharad Pawar recently declared that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha seat of Madha to make way for the younger generation. He had cited the family decision to not to allow too many members to contest the Lok Sabha election as his daughter Supriya Sule would be contesting from the Baramati seat.

Parth Pawar is the grandnephew of the NCP chief and had recently become active in politics. Earlier, the NCP chief had said that no one other than him and Sule from his family would be contesting elections but later changed his mind saying the party supporters wanted Parth as the candidate from Maval seat. Parth has been nurturing the Maval constituency from the last few months and had been touring the region. His father Ajit Pawar has been addressing party workers in the region seeking support to the new face in politics. The NCP chief is also likely to hold an election rally in Maval next week.

The NCP has also declared the candidature of Amol Kolhe, Marathi actor-turned-politician, from Shirur parliamentary seat. He had recently quit the Shiv Sena to join the NCP and would now be taking on the former party who has won the seat three times consecutively in the recent past. The Sena is yet to declare its party candidate but is most likely to retain the ticket to sitting MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. Kolhe is a well known Marathi actor who has played the role of Maratha king Shivaji and Sambhaji on screen.

The Shirur parliamentary constituency, part of Maval constituency, falls under Pune district. The party on Thursday had declared the name of Supriya Sule as the candidate from Baramati seat.