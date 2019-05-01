Ex-MP Partap Bajwa ‘missing in action’, nephew blazes campaign trail against Sunny Deol

“Unees tareekh ton baad na Sunny Deol ne tuhaanu kitey dikhna…19 tareekh ton baad Bhajpa waleyaan nu tussi puchonge ki ji Sunny Deol nu laike aayo.. kithey gaya sadda MP… tey tuhaanu milugi tareekh tey tareekh, tareekh tey tareekh, tareekh tey tareekh…. (After May 19, you will not see Sunny Deol anywhere. You will ask the BJP to bring back your MP and all you will get is dates after dates…” That’s Kanwar Partap Singh Bajwa, nephew of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa and son of his younger brother Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Qadian MLA.

Partap Bajwa, the former Gurdaspur MP, is miffed with the party over the ticket from the Lok Sabha being granted to Sunil Jakhar and has kept himself away from campaigning. However, Kanwar, it seems, is filling the gap as he moves from village to village in Qadian, throwing punches at Deol, the BJP candidate, using actor’s own film dialogues. Kanwar’s younger brother Arjun Singh Bajwa (26), who is an actor and currently shooting for his debut film ‘Band Of Maharajas’ in Mumbai, is also expected to join Congress campaign after May 10.

On Tuesday, as Kanwar campaigned at village Kala Bala, he used Deol’s popular ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ dialogue from Damini (1993) to convince voters that if they chose the actor as MP, he will remain inaccessible and unapproachable. He did not stop there. “Sukhbir Badal saab ne keya si ki notan di bhari gaddiyan bhejanga pindan vich.. Kayi bandey khush ho gaye ki Sunny Deol aa geya.. ‘Main nikla oh gaddi leke’ gaanda hoya.. par yaan taan oh gaddi palat gai kitey ya Badal pind khadi hai kyunki Gurdaspur taan pahunchi nahi haley tak… (Sukhbir Badal said he will send truck loads of money for development villages. People thought that Sunny Deol will bring that truck because in 10 years it never reached Gurdaspur. It either turned turtle or is standing at Badal village)”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kanwar, a postgraduate in management from London School of Economics, said that choice for people is between a neta (leader) and an abhineta (actor). “The local SAD and BJP leaders won’t even have a phone number of Deol or even that of his personal assistant. After May 19, no one in Gurdaspur is going to see him. He won’t even know the difference between rice and wheat crop. Our candidate (Jakhar) might be from Abohar but he is connected to roots of Punjab. Will people go to Mumbai to meet Deol if there is an issue?” he asks. “Rajneeti vich 2.5 kilo da hath nahi, 250 gram di ungli naal vadde vadde uth vi jaunde ne tey lait vi jandey ne. (In politics, the 2.5-kilo hand doesn’t matter. What matters is 250-gram finger that votes and teaches a lesson to even the biggest of the politicians)”.

Asked about his uncle being absent from campaigning, Kanwar said, “He will join after May 5 as he is busy with meetings of Judo Federation of India.” But he accepts that there has been a “difference of opinion” between his uncle and Punjab Chief Minister Captain which according to him is a sign of “healthy democracy” within Congress party.

“All my uncle said was that state leadership too will be responsible for Lok Sabha results along with MLAs and ministers, which is completely right. Even Captain agreed to it. The captain is the head of Punjab Congress family and our team’s Captain. He has underpinned that it is a collective responsibility. Even Sidhu (Navjot Singh) said that if you get bouquets, you will get brickbats too,” he said. “Difference of opinion is, in fact, a sign of healthy democracy in Congress party. Worry is when there is no other opinion and it becomes a dictatorship,” he added.