Parkash Singh Badal: ‘There is Modi saheb and no other face…The surgical strikes were lajawaab’

At 92, the grand old man of Punjab politics, Parkash Singh Badal, is out on one more campaign. Through condolence meetings and worker meetings, he has been reaching out to people. While so far his focus has been on Lambi — his Assembly constituency, which is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, from where daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal is standing — Badal would be campaigning at other places too:

Your son Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat are both contesting this time. How bright are their prospects?

For Biba Harsimrat Kaur Badal, this is her third election from Bathinda. She is a leader and has already made a place in the hearts of masses. She served as a minister in the NDA government. She will win easily as her work speaks… She has brought the AIIMS hospital project to Bathinda, three food parks to Punjab. Sukhbir started his political career with Lok Sabha polls back in 1996 and has been a Union minister apart from a three-time MP from Faridkot. It was the party’s demand to field him from Ferozepur. It goes without saying that we will win both Bathinda as well as Ferozepur. Rather, we will win all the 13 seats in Punjab.

There was talk that even you could contest Lok Sabha polls this time.

I have decided not to contest any polls now, whether the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. I am an MLA from Lambi, I have been the chief minister of Punjab five times, I started my political career as a sarpanch of Badal village. I have always believed in the principle of doing sewa (service) rather than thinking of getting anything in return. The party’s core committee knows I am not going to contest any other election now. However, I will serve the party till my last breath. This is the reason I am still accessible to masses. I am going from village to village.

You have been holding a lot of condolence meetings. Is this a way of remaining in touch with the masses?

I have been meeting people on a regular basis during their good times or bad since I joined politics. Even when I was CM, I visited houses of my constituents in case of any misfortune or good news. There are 70 villages in my constituency and our party representatives inform us about deaths in these villages on a regular basis… Here, I don’t talk anything political, I just share their grief. To which party they belong hardly matters to me.

What is your campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections?

One thing is simple, this is an election to choose the country’s PM. So, before us, there is Narendra Modi saheb and no other face who can match his aura. Though the Congress has not formally announced their prime ministerial candidate, it is evident Rahul Gandhi is the candidate from their side. He is no match for Modi saheb. So I tell villagers that he does not have a single day’s administrative experience, while Modiji was CM of Gujarat four times and has served as PM for five years. Above all, the two surgical strikes done on Pakistan were lajawaab (fantastic). After the Balakot airstrikes, citizens, the Army, everyone is all praise for Modiji and they feel that the country is safe. So our alliance (the Akali Dal-BJP) is campaigning with one-point agenda: vote for another term to the Modi government.

Your rival and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh says the present Akali Dal has lost its Panthic values and thinks only about self-promotion.

What sacrifices had Amarinder himself made when he was a part of the Akali Dal for 13 years before he switched to the Congress? Ours is a party with a rich history of sacrifices… In my political career, I have been in jail for 15 years, before and even after independence. He (Amarinder) doesn’t have a single contribution, he never took part in any morcha or struggle movements that the party launched. He has never gone to jail even for a day.

Your party had a dismal performance in the 2017 Assembly elections and the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incidents were cited as the main reason. Do you think these will still cast a shadow?

No Sikh can tolerate such incidents. Everyone wants that the culprits be punished. However, making it a political issue, as Amarinder is trying to do, is uncalled for. One SIT member inquiring into the sacrilege incidents was just playing into the hands of the Congress and hence we complained against him. Otherwise, we are not against any inquiry… In 2017, fake propaganda was done by rivals, but this time people have understood the truth. People are talking about the performance of the Amarinder government and it is they who are at the receiving end.

What are the prominent issues in Punjab this time?

People are talking more about the non-governance of the Congress government. Amarinder had promised to waive off entire farm loans, had promised ‘ghar ghar naukri’ and many other things. However only a fraction of the farm loans have been waived off while they could not provide employment. They did not give free mobiles as promised. Development works have been stalled and the CM is inaccessible to masses. So this election, state issues are overpowering and our party is also campaigning on these issues…

Last time there was an Aam Aadmi Party factor too, with their candidates winning four seats. But this time, the AAP factor has diminished altogether. So, it is a direct fight between the Akali Dal-BJP and Congress candidates. We are going to win all the seats and support Modiji in Parliament.

Any message for new-age politicians?

I have a message for all politicians. They must consider politics as sewa and not as a profession. We have all struggled a lot as a part of politics. Even now, at 92, I work from 5 am till 8 pm daily, with a two-hour break. I am there for the party and people always… New-age politicians need to be more disciplined and realise that individuals are not above parties. This way, they can serve the people and remain popular for ages.