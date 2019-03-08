Parkash Singh Badal bats for Modi: ‘We only hire driver who has experience’

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday likened Congress president to an inexperienced driver, while asking people to voter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. He was addressing SAD workers at his residence in Badal village of Muktsar district in Punjab.

“Whenever we hire a driver, we make a thorough inquiry about his knowledge, his driving experience, driving licence and other things. When it comes to running a country, there is an experienced person before you (current PM) and an inexperienced one who has never held a portfolio of even a minister (Rahul Gandhi), so choice is yours,” he said.

Badal added,”Modiji has vast experience…..Rahul Gandhi’s only qualification is that he belongs to Gandhi family. You all need to think of the choices before you…”

He asked Akali workers to motivate people in the state telling that about “Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whom country’s interests come at first”.

The SAD patron also defended his former party MLA Mantar Singh Brar who has been booked by police in the Kotkapura firing case. He said,”If there is tension in the area, area MLA will inquire about the details, he cannot switch off his phone and sit at home. If something happens in my area, I will also try to find out the reasons and will reach out to masses. So putting his name in the FIR clearly indicates political vendetta in this case.”

He told workers that were free to contact him anytime as now he is in “Badal village for more than 20 days in a month”.

SAD has asked Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu, general secretary of its SC wing Punjab, to start interacting with SC population in villages. Jakhu said,”We will be conducting village level meetings from March 9 and meetings will be conducted at common places where SC population dominates.”

On March 16, SAD will conduct block level dharnas against Congress government for not fulfilling poll promises.