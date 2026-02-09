Live now

Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Parbhani District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

Parbhani Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest Parbhani (Maharashtra) Zilla Parishad election results 2026, including Panchayat Samiti Results, ward-wise results, party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, and live vote counting trends, only on Indianexpress.com.

Parbhani Election Results, Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026, Parbhani ZP Election Results 2026Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: There are 54 Wards in Parbhani

Parbhani Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results LIVE Updates: The Parbhani Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The polling for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in the district was held on February 7 as part of the third phase of Maharashtra local body elections. The elections were officially announced on February 7 by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 9, after which the final results will be declared.

A total of 54 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Parbhani. Alongside this, the district has 9 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 108 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.

Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 54 seats were contested in the Parbhani Zilla Parishad. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 24 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 13 seats. The Congress won 6 seats, followed by the BJP with 5 seats and others.

Party Seats Won
Nationalist Congress Party 24
Shiv Sena 13
Congress 6
BJP 5

The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Parbhani will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Parbhani Zilla Parishad was led by Ujwala Vishwanath Rathod of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Bhavna Anil Nakhate, representing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Parbhani Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Parbhani. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Parbhani Zilla Parishad during that term.

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Mamta Murlidhar Mate Nationalist Congress Party 1 6354
Ujwala Vishwanath Rathod Nationalist Congress Party 2 5556
Indubai Asaram Ghuge Nationalist Congress Party 3 5589
Aruna Avinash Kale Nationalist Congress Party 4 5695
Namita Santoshrao Budhwant Nationalist Congress Party 5 6618
Sangita Vitthal Ghogare Nationalist Congress Party 6 5660
Meena Nanasaheb Raut Nationalist Congress Party 7 5647
Ajay Ashokrao Chaudhari Nationalist Congress Party 8 6553
Shalinibai Shivajirao Raut Nationalist Congress Party 9 5309
Babynanda Prabhakar Rohinkar Shivsena 10 4866
Archana Gajanan Gaikwad Shivsena 11 6257
Shobha Hanumantrao Bobade Shivsena 12 6265
Vandana Govindrao Deshmukh Bhartiya Janata Party 13 6200
Sushma Govindrao Deshmukh Independent 14 3604
Balasaheb Tukaram Renge Indian National Congress 15 4406
Anjali Gangaprasad Anerao Shivsena 16 6328
Janardhan Eknath Sonwane Shivsena 17 3849
Anjali Ravindra Deshmukh Shivsena 18 6116
Samsher Sureshrao Warpudkar Indian National Congress 19 6872
Shobha Rambhau Ghatge Indian National Congress 20 5721
Vishnu Namdevrao Mande Shivsena 21 6102
Vaishali Pankaj Jadhav Nationalist Congress Party 22 4511
Gangubai Ramlu Nageshwar Indian National Congress 23 3240
Sneha Pradip Rohinkar Shivsena 24 5074
Ramrao Arjun Ubale Nationalist Congress Party 25 5560
Rajendra Radhakishan Lahane Nationalist Congress Party 26 5770
Ashok Annasaheb Kakde Nationalist Congress Party 27 7015
Indrayani Balasaheb Rodge Nationalist Congress Party 28 5301
Ram Sukhdev Patil Shivsena 29 5608
Bhavna Anil Nakhate Nationalist Congress Party 30 5748
Meera Dadasaheb Tengse Nationalist Congress Party 31 5287
Uma Rangnathrao Wakankar Shivsena 32 6400
Kundlik Namdev Soge Nationalist Congress Party 33 5801
Vasundharabai Subhashrao Ghumbare Shivsena 34 5312
Nirmala Uttamrao Gavali Nationalist Congress Party 35 6363
Radhabai Vitthal Suryavanshi Nationalist Congress Party 36 5822
Dagdubai Ashroba Tithe Nationalist Congress Party 37 5480
Prabhakar Dattrao Chapke Shivsena 38 5183
Vishakha Vishwanah Solanke Bhartiya Janata Party 39 5205
Aruna Kondiba Sontakke Independent 40 5674
Urmila Marotrao Bansode Nationalist Congress Party 41 5976
Indubai Ganeshrao Ambore Nationalist Congress Party 42 6311
Shrinivas Baliramji Jogdand Indian National Congress 43 4343
Parvati Shankar Waghmare Nationalist Congress Party 44 5681
Bharat Mohanrao Ghandat Independent 45 7894
Mangalabai Ganeshrao Rokade Bhartiya Janata Party 46 6333
Parnita Rupla Rathod Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 47 4876
Subhash Gangadhar Kadam Bhartiya Janata Party 48 3007
Rajesh Kashinathrao Phad Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 49 4254
Sandhya Pralhad Murkute Nationalist Congress Party 50 5209
Kishanrao Dharmaji Bhosale Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 51 3410
Karunabai Balasaheb Kundgir Indian National Congress 52 3565
Bhagwan Dnyanoba Sanap Independent 53 5398
Shriniwas Gyandev Mundhe Bhartiya Janata Party 54 3774

According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.

Live Updates
Feb 8, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra this week saw a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

While Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, Ratnagiri had the lowest, with only 55.79 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, it said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; 'reserve' devices, say officials

Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were "reserve" devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were "reserve" ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh said the incident amounted to a violation of voting confidentiality.

"It was the responsibility of polling officials to prevent the candidate from taking the minor inside the voting compartment. Police personnel deployed outside the polling booth should not have allowed the minor to enter the booth," he said.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the presiding officer sought assistance from the police personnel to prevent the violation of voting confidentiality, he said.

"The video clearly shows the candidate taking his son to the EVM (enclosure) and explaining to him how to cast a vote.

Action is being initiated against the voter (Mohite Patil), police personnel, and the presiding officer of the poll booth," Deshmukh added.

After casting his vote, Mohite Patil told reporters that his son only wanted to see how voting was done.

"Polling officials objected, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I voted. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he had said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Eknath Shinde’s long game: As Mahayuti equations evolve, he races to build Shiv Sena’s ‘rural backbone’

In the last few elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has established itself as the dominant Sena group with 57 MLAs and a host of municipal corporations under its belt, along with ally BJP. However, it has one major

weakness.

The party continues to heavily depend on its MLAs and urban corporators, with its rural organisation still uneven and its village network being rebuilt following the 2022 split. This is a structural gap that Shinde wants to close and that is why, in the past few days, the Deputy CM stepped up campaigning for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in 12 districts. Building the Sena’s “rural backbone”, a party insider said, was of utmost importance.

In the past five days, Shinde addressed 22 rallies in districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mixing development promises with organisational messaging. This big push by the Deputy CM stands out because these are not statewide elections and are being held in districts that have historically not been the Sena’s favoured battleground.

“The civic body polls were successful. Now we are strengthening the rural structure. This is not just about Zilla Parishads. It is preparation for 2029,” said a senior Sena leader. Winning these rural bodies will allow the party to embed itself in villages, build its base, and provide it with leverage within the ruling Mahayuti alliance before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While the Sena is contesting as part of the Mahayuti in most districts, the tone of the campaign suggests something more than alliance arithmetic is at play. At rallies in Sangli and Kolhapur, Shinde repeatedly told workers that the party must not remain confined to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "We are a workers’ party. There is no owner here. Every village must have our presence,” the Deputy CM said in Kolhapur.

Sena leaders admitted that the push was aimed at strengthening the party’s bargaining power within the Mahayuti. A stronger rural footprint allows Shinde to negotiate from a position of organisational depth rather than relying solely on legislative numbers. "This is about showing that Sena is not limited to Mumbai and Thane. We want to become the second-largest force in the state after the BJP,” said a senior leader. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Cloud of Ajit Pawar’s death

Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

For live updates on results, head over to indianexpress.com as well as the Indian Express YouTube channel.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats

The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions

The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST

Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions.

Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

