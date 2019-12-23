Panki (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Panki Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Panki Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Panki (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

panki Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagalpuri Yadav Desha Dal 0 Literate 38 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / Seventy-Five Thousand+ Devendra Kumar Singh INC 3 12th Pass 30 Thirteen Crore+ / Eleven Lakh+ Kamta Thakur IND 0 8th Pass 38 Six Lakh+ / 0 Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta BJP 11 Doctorate 50 Twenty-Seven Crore+ / One Crore+ Luwanti Kumari Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 Graduate 25 One Crore+ / 0 Md Alam BSP 0 12th Pass 59 Five Crore+ / 0 Mumtaj Ahmad Kha IND 1 10th Pass 48 One Crore+ / Ten Lakh+ Puranchand Saw CPI 0 Illiterate 45 Sixty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Rajan Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 28 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Ramdev Prasad Yadav LJP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Ramesh Kumar Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Two Crore+ / 0 Rudra Kumar Shukla JVM(P) 1 Graduate Professional 33 Four Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Sumit Kumar Yadav IND 0 Graduate 26 Forty-Three Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Surendra Yadav AITC 0 12th Pass 44 Sixty-Four Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Sushil Kumar Manglam JD(U) 0 12th Pass 46 Sixty-Three Lakh+ / Fourteen Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

