Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Paniyra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Paniyra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Paniyra assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Paniyra |
March 9, 2022 7:25:26 pm
Paniyra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Paniyra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gyanendra. The Paniyra seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Paniyra ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

paniyra Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajay Kumar Dwivedi IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Awdhesh Singh Saithwar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 3,88,76,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chhedi Majdoor IND 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 2,51,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyanendra Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 2,32,83,282 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Harinarayan IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 5,34,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Krishnabhan SP 3 Doctorate 42 Rs 1,52,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Omprakash Chaurasia BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,18,61,277 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,15,311 ~ 23 Lacs+
Prafull IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 64,69,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Praveen IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 40,18,100 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramchandra Aam Janta Party (India) 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 7,17,104 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+
Shamshad Aalam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 20,60,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shardendu Kumar Pandey INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 7,26,14,463 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 39,40,000 ~ 39 Lacs+
Shatrudhan Singh Nishad Abhay Samaj Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 12,44,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Chand Bharatiya Apna Samaj Party 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 1,89,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Paniyra candidate of from Gyanendra Uttar Pradesh.

Paniyra Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Gyanendra
BJP

paniyra Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Gyanendra BJP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 88,62,485 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Ajay Kumar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ganesh Shankar Pandey BSP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 9,49,98,858 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ganpat Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 51,30,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ghanshyam Kumar Gupt Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Janardan IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 16,00,828 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prafull IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 39,91,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+
Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 1,12,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 16,03,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satrughan Alias Satrughan Singh Nishad Abhay Samaj Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 8,84,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suman Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Umesh IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 20,92,435 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Paniyra candidate of from Dev Narayan Uttar Pradesh.

Paniyra Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Dev Narayan
BSP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Paniyra Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.

