Panel fully capable, polls will be held on time: Chief Election Commissioner

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday said that the general elections in the country will be held on time and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is fully prepared to ensure the same. The CEC was in Lucknow for the two days to review poll preparations.

Asked if the tension between India and Pakistan would have an effect on the elections and availability of security forces, Arora said that the “Commission is fully capable and the elections will be held on time.”

Arora also announced that the C-Vigil app will be launched during the elections so that citizens can register poll-related complaints. The name of the complainant will be kept secret.

The official said that the app was started as a pilot project in Karnataka last year and later during Assembly elections in five states, when they claimed to have received around 28,000 complaints. Answer to these complaints has to be given within 100 minutes.

“During the visit, the EC met representatives of various political parties to understand their issues and concerns. We also met the district magistrates, district police heads, divisional commissioners and others,” said the CEC.