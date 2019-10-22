Panchkula’s silver lining: Senior citizens turn out in large numbers, reminisce about polling over the years

ARMED WITH canes or wheelchairs, their spouses or children by their side, the senior citizens of Panchkula came out to vote in large numbers on Monday.

In urban areas, many of the old included retired officials of the government or Army, all of whom have witnessed the transformation of the election process over the years. “I was chief electoral officer in 1991 Haryana elections. The system, though different, was never flawed. Such a huge democracy cannot work otherwise. The process had begun with manual voting and has now been digitised just like everything else,” says J D Gupta, 80, who came to vote with his wife Rama Gupta, 75.

He points out a stark change between then and now: “Before the 90s, from the 50s to 80s, our democracy and country were still developing. The voter cadre used to see a lot of bogus polls as nobody had specified voter cards or IDs. Women used to come under veils and vote tens of times. We have come a long way since.”

Retd. General P N Hoon, 90, says, “The voter turnout has increased with each passing election as people realise the importance of their votes and rights. As literacy rate increases, so does the voting percentage. You can notice the states that have higher literacy rate come out and vote where percentages cross 90. UP only saw a turnout of some 46 per cent till around 5 pm.”

85-year-old Mahesh Chandra is rolled in by his son Anup to the primary school in Sector 4, taking turns to first bring his mother to vote and then his father. Mahesh, a retired senior scientist of the Zoological Survey of India, who has been voting for 60 years now, says, “I have always exercised my right to vote. Voters are the change-bringers and hold the strongest power. I have voted today to support what I believe in.”

Many others including Retd General V P Malik and Retd Lt General Oberoi voted as well. A police officer appointed at a polling booth says, “The city has a a lot of retired voters and thus they are the only ones we can see.”

As many as 8,263 senior citizens above the 80 were on the voter list. Of them, 6,807 were between 80 and 89 years, 1,351 were between 90 and 99 and a staggering 105 had crossed a century.