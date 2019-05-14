Panchkula: Voter turnout higher in rural segment than urban area

The voter turnout in Panchkula district witnessed a marginal increase from 68.56 per cent (in 2014) to 68.97 per cent in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, held in Haryana during the 6th, on Sunday. A comparison of figures suggest the voting percentage in Panchkula assembly segment, which is the urban area, decreased this time from 67.34 percent to 65.48 percent.

Contrary to it, the rural area, falling in Kalka assembly segment, increased from 71.32 per cent to 73.14 per cent. In 2014, Panchkula segment recorded 67.34 per cent voting and Kalka segment recorded 71.34 per cent voting.

Interestingly, in 2014 and 2019 elections, rural segment was seen heading towards voting percentage of urban areas.

The statistics provided by the office of Returning Officer says maximum voting in urban area (Panchkula segment) was reported between 11 am and 1 pm. The voting percentage jumped from 11.8 percent to 27.7 percent during this time. Contrary to it, the highest voting percentage in rural area (Kalka segment) was recorded between 1pm and 3pm, when the scorching heat was at its peak. The percentage jumped from 26 per cent to 54.8 per cent in Kalka this year.

The voting trend suggests that between 7 am to 9 am, 7.5 per cent voting was recorded in Kalka segment and 7 per cent in Panchkula segment. Between 9 am to 11 am, 14.6 percent voting was recorded in Kalka and 11.8 per cent in Panchkula. The voting pace was 26 per cent in Kalka and 27.7 per cent in Panchkula between 11 am and 1 pm. Between 1 pm and 3 pm, Kalka recorded 54.8 per cent voter turn out, while in Panchkula, it was recorded at 40.4 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer, Balkar Singh, said, “Overall, voting percentage of Panchkula increased this time in comparison to 2014 general elections. Indeed, in both the elections, Kalka segment performed better than the Panchkula segment. We will analyse the reasons for better voter turn out in Kalka in comparison to Panchkula once the results of these elections are declared.”The results will be announced nationwide on May 23.

Panchkula falls in Ambala constituency, which is divided into nine assembly segments. Seven other assembly segments are in Ambala and Yamunanagar district. The total voter turnout was recorded 71.15 per cent in

this elections.