Panchkula: Stark difference of opinion among voters

AS POLLING day came to an end and the fates of the 21 candidates stood sealed, the opinions of the people who came out to vote remained varied throughout.

There appeared to be a clear divide between urban and rural. While the winds seem to be flowing towards continuity in urban areas, the rurals are rooting for change. Development appeared to be the main factor on the minds of both groups.

N R Mehtani, who voted at the Sector 6 estate office, said he has always been a BJP loyalist. “I have voted for BJP throughout my life for I have always seen their candidates are better than the candidates other parties have put forth. We are lucky to have found such a prime minister that our country is growing by leaps and bounds.”

But the mood of the voters switched with locations. Pooja Kumari at the Haripur polling Station of Sector 4 said, “I have voted for a change in the presiding order. I have voted for a thriving democracy to begin. I voted for hope for the people that things will soon get better and that not just Panchkula but all of Haryana will come out of the darkness.”

There were some heated interactions at polling booths. A colonel’s wife lost her cool as she talked about the condition of Panchkula, saying, “I have voted for a candidate who will do better for the state and our city. The MLA does nothing to help.”

A senior official of BJP said, “We are banking the urban voters and are encouraging them to vote in high numbers. The rurals all belong to the rival party.”