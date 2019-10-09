Panchkula Seat: This candidate takes the e-rickshaw route to Haryana Assembly elections

SWARAJ INDIA candidate Madhu Anand, 70, hops on to an e-rickshaw as she sets out for her daily round of campaigning.

Advertising

The feisty woman, who is well-known in the city for taking on the might of former DGP S P S Rathore in the Ruchika molestation case, springs quite a surprise on the people used to netas with a cavalcade of vehicles and a crowd of supporters, all in the trademark kurta-pyjama.

Madhu is different. She has with her a band of 20-odd volunteers, aged between 21 and 65, many of whom have come from other states because they believe in her. Raymon, 21, from Rajasthan, who got associated with the party in 2018 in his final year of IT, believes the party can drive real change. Dr Ashok Somal, 65, from Himachal, is an old party volunteer. Both stay at Madhu’s home.

A Krishna devotee, Madhu’s mornings are filled with meditation and prayers followed by a brisk walk in the nearby park. But by 7 am, she is ready for a brainstorming session with her team over breakfast prepared by her helper. When the clock strikes 9, two-three teams of five-six people each scatter to the areas designated in their meeting.

Advertising

The small team covers colonies after 4 pm when the workers start trickling home; the markets are covered between 11 am and 2 pm and then from 5 pm to 8 pm. Between 6 and 8 in the morning and evenings, they catch people of all ages in parks. “We get a good response as people have the time to talk to us. We have also gained many volunteers through this process,’’ beams Madhu.

Dressed in a blue suit, Madhu is hopeful about the results. “I am getting a lot of support from people. They know I have fought selflessly for somebody else and lost a lot in the process and still stand strong. I think people want such a leader. I have had women come to me for support since 1990, but I have never been in a position of power to do more for them. I would like to do that if I win.’’

But she is quick to add, “My work will never rely on the poll results, I will continue to work.”

Madhu leaves her Etios home to campaign on e-rickshaws. “They are eco-friendly and can go to every nook and cranny.”

She is deeply pained at the plight of slum-dwellers. “There is garbage all around, no electricity or water. Something needs to be done.”

A teary-eyed Madhu recounts the loss of her 19-year-old son in an accident in 1989. Last year, she lost her husband, who motivated her to study law after her marriage. “He used to always think about the rights of women. He worked selflessly for others, that is what I want to do. You see so many people having discussions about right and wrong, but doing nothing. I will be the change I want to see in society.”

By the way

An avid reader, Madhu is fond of Rabindranath Tagore and Prem Chand. She also enjoys tuning into Lata Mangeshwar. As for her guilty pleasure, it is the ‘nukkad chai cup’ during campaign breaks.