Panchkula: Political parties’ offices abuzz as Haryana elections near

With elections two weeks away, the political parties’ offices in Panchkula are buzzing with activity. Even as the Congress’ office in Sector 9 is smaller in size as compared to that of the BJP’s in Sector 8 market, it is well-thronged by supporters all day long.

Open from 8 am till after 10 pm, it is a bustling place with ten people manning the various tables to attend to the party workers, visitors and the the core party members coming in with various demands.

The volunteers at the tables seem to be in a rush, with workers pouring in to demand a meet-up with the candidates. Just as the clock strikes 2.30, a young man hurries in and heads to, a man in his late 50s, sitting with a register, planning Chander Mohan’s days in advance.

Bansal makes a request that Chander Mohan should visit Sector 10 in the upcoming days. He is told that the candidate is busy for the next two days and a slot is available only on Saturday, to which the man readily agrees. Just as the man leaves, a group of five villagers take his seat and so it goes, whole day long.

While there is frenzy in one part of the office, the other seems to be eased, with a group of old men lounging on the beddings on floor, chatting and having tea. The party office makes sure no one goes without some food and drink. The visitors are served with water, tea and crispy matthis.

The first floor of the office serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu though simple, has variety. Breakfast has milk, curd, butter, pickle and parothas of various kinds. Lunch and dinner contains two seasonal vegetables along with rotis. Visiting the office at lunch time, Chander Mohan’s wife, Seema Bishnoi urges everybody to have lunch.

The three-storey BJP office is bigger. Two party workers, Singhal and Thakur, man two tables, taking care of the volunteers and the new joinees. The basement is divided into three parts- a media centre, a social media room and a meeting hall. The ground floor has a lot of space for visitors, while the first floor is the dining room, serving food in paper plates all-day long. For breakfast they have bread pakoras and tea while, the lunch and dinner comprise daal, roti, rice and two vegetables. This office too, remains open roughly between 8 am and 10 pm.

Both the parties have rented the office spaces for a month. While the BJP office was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on October 3, the Congress office was opened on October 5, after the anouncement of Chander Mohan’s candidature. The rentals in the Sector 8 and 9 markets range between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh a month.

In contrast to the BJP and Congress offices, JJP has a quiet office in the Sector 14 market. Tea, cold drinks and water are served at all times in the office.

While Swaraj India has converted the candidate’s home into the office, AAP and INLO’s candidates, who are currently running their office from their homes, soon plan to move out to their party offices. The INLO office at village Devinagar in Sector 3 is expected to be ready by Wednesday. The AAP candidate’s office will also be ready by the end of week.