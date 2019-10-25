Panchkula: Only two candidates get security deposits back

Out of the 14 candidates who contested for the Panchkula Assembly seat, only two of them managed to take home their election security deposits — BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta and Congress’s Chander Mohan.

Candidates who could not get 1,000 votes include JJP candidate Ajay Gautam with 676 votes, Swaraj India’s Madhu Anand who bagged 467, AAP’s Yogeshwar Sharma who got 953 votes. The votes garnered by candidates of other local parties and independents totalled to 1844.

BSP’s Roshan Lal Kocher, who barely crossed the mark with 1055 votes, even demanded the Election Commission do a re-count.

INLDs young candidate, Karundeep Chaudhary, however, came third bagging 2266 votes surprising the party members.

The first of round of counting came in the favour of Chander Mohan when he was ahead of Gupta by 29 votes. While Chander Mohan stood at 3,946 and Gupta at 3,917 and Karundeep stood his ground with 201 votes. By that time it was clear that the other candidates were already out of the game.

As the Congress’s spirit rose even though their votes tanked, the BJP’s were at an all time low till the initial 10 rounds. According to a BJP worker, the reason was that the party expected votes from the urban population as “Gupta had worked for them”, but expected Congress’ hold on all votes coming from the rural areas of the district. The win for BJP from the constituency was a slow and painful one, as even though, the BJP’s votes increased, the party suspected Congress’ will increase at a much faster rate as soon as the EVMs from the rural areas begin counting. There were total 15 rounds of counting.

Congress’ Pradeep Chaudhary’s win in the adjoining Kalka did not make it any easier for the party either where tensions between the party workers were seen rising round after round.

While BJP garnered 48.84 per cent of the total votes polled, Congress earned 44.37 per cent.