Panchkula Constituency: Candidates’ better halves turn out to be better campaigners

While the Panchkula constituency candidates can be seen putting in sweat and blood to make their campaigns successful, behind the camera are their better halves putting in even more at every step of the way.

Seema Bishnoi, the wife of Chander Mohan of Congress, wakes up even before him, at 5 am, and quickly cleans up their pooja Bhavan before waking up her husband for “he already slept late”. She does not only take care of the home and the guests but also looks after the outdoor campaigning. “I especially approach the women of the town and colonies for I believe they have been deprived of the most. They feel much more comfortable talking to a woman and sharing their intimate problems with me,” says Seema who has campaigned in various sectors of the city and in the adjoining colonies. An otherwise homely woman who had never before taken part in campaigning owing to her small kids, Seema says, “Earlier I did not involve myself in his politics much for I wanted him (Chander Mohan) tension-free, knowing I am there taking care of our kids.”

Seema does not only work in the field but also takes care of feeding her family as well as all visitors that enter her home and party office. She can be spotted at the party office, hurrying everybody to the lunchroom where she eats with her party workers.

Saumya Gautam, the wife of Ajay Gautam, JJP candidate, has been going around in all societies, surrounding hers in Sector 20. She conducts door-to-door meetings all day long. Her day begins when she and her husband visit parks nearby and campaign together, tending to their daily schedules of covering the maximum spots. She has visited many societies and colonies. “People are angry with BJP,” she says. Saumya campaigned at Society GS-30 on Monday.

Sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta and his wife Bimla Devi are spending a lot of time away from each other. While the MLA heads out as early as 6 in the morning, Bimla tends first to her home and her daughter before stepping out for her campaign. Bimla can be sen working closely with the Mahila BJP wing where she conducts door-to-door campaigning in the neighbouring sectors and colonies but always comes back home for an afternoon nap.

While many spouses have set foot in the field, Harmanjot Chaudhary, wife of the youngest candidate, Karundeep Chaudhary, is proud of giving him all the help he needs from home itself as she has two young children of ages one and two to take care of. “I support him and he supports me. He wakes up much before me and begins his work. I wake up late and take care of our children. I do as much as I can from home.” Harmanjot has been made in-charge of looking after their two kids and the guests walking in at home at all times, as their home has been converted into their party office. Karundeep feels he has the support of not just one but two women backing him. “My wife stays home but my mother does door-to-door meetings for me. She is also the former mayor and thus knows the population and even connects with them.”

Madhu Anand of Swaraj India, though a widow, has been receiving full support from her sister Meenu Mittal who, she says, has been her better half since she was born. Meenu Mittal helps Madhu in all the untraditional ways. Meenu does not only hold the fort at their home-cum-party office in Madhu’s absence, but she is also the main strategist who plans Madhu’s steps, plans, and campaigns in advance. She accompanies and assists Madhu in public visits and meetings and is the one responsible for looking after finance management other than h0ospitality. Meenu, a lawyer by profession, helps Madhu’s many causes, where she has even taken up cases, pro bono, that needed immediate help and attention. She still remains her legal adviser.

Meenu, herself 67, also looks after the health of her 71-year-old sister, reminding her from time to time to eat, take her medicines and rest. She talks fondly about her sister saying, “Madhu has always been a calm, soft-spoken person, even as a kid but had a strong sense of right and wrong. She has always been this person, who would do anything for the good to prevail and I have always been by her side, helping her through it all.”