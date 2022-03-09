Panaji (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Panaji (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Panaji Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker. The Panaji seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Panaji ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

panaji Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atanasio Monserrate BJP 3 12th Pass 59 Rs 48,48,54,264 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 6,46,28,864 ~ 6 Crore+ Devendra Sundaram IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 7,71,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Elvis Gomes INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,23,58,410 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajesh Vinayak Redkar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,36,08,728 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ Utpal Manohar Parrikar IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 12,03,59,365 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 49,93,625 ~ 49 Lacs+ Valmiki Datta Naik AAP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 5,69,53,551 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yeshwant Madar IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Panaji candidate of from Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker Goa. Panaji Election Result 2017

panaji Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker BJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 3,74,71,064 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 53,94,988 ~ 53 Lacs+ Atanasio J. Monserrate United Goans Party 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 30,81,18,480 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 6,92,21,694 ~ 6 Crore+ Dilip Ghadi IND 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 6,54,040 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 51,442 ~ 51 Thou+ Dominic Savio A. E. Fernandes NCP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,74,91,376 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ketan Kirtikumar Prabhu Bhatikar Goa Suraksha Manch 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,10,56,006 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 86,77,738 ~ 86 Lacs+ Parshuram Dodamani IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 6,77,689 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Valmiki Naik AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,18,75,780 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Panaji candidate of from Prabhu Manohar Parrikar Goa. Panaji Election Result 2012

panaji Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prabhu Manohar Parrikar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 3,40,44,829 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 43,82,874 ~ 43 Lacs+ Balaram Karishetty IND 1 12th Pass 27 Rs 76,565 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 17,500 ~ 17 Thou+ Christopher Fonseca CPI 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 50,86,385 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 36,668 ~ 36 Thou+ Dominic Savio A. E. Fernandes JD(U) 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 8,99,98,377 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yatin Parekh INC 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,50,90,433 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 85,88,756 ~ 85 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Panaji Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Panaji Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Panaji Assembly is also given here.