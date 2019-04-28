Toggle Menu
Panaji bypolls: BJP denies ticket to Parrikar’s son, fields former MLA

Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Putting all speculations to an end, the BJP on Sunday denied ticket to the son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar, by announcing the candidature of former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar for the Panaji Assembly bypoll scheduled for May 19.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Parrikar, the sitting MLA, on March 17.

BJP’s Central Election Committee secretary Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the candidature of Kunkolienkar on Sunday afternoon through a statement on the party website.

Kunkolienkar had won the seat in the 2017 Assembly elections before vacating it on May 10 that year to pave the way for Parrikar to contest and enter the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly. Then Union defence minister, Parrikar was brought back to the state after the saffron party fell short of a simple majority and was forced to ally with parties like Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, as well as Independents.

