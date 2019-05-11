Kejriwal shoots legal notice to Gambhir over ‘filthy CM’ tweet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday served a legal notice to BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir after the latter described the AAP convenor as ‘filth’ in the wake of a controversy over derogatory pamphlets against AAP candidate Atishi, reported news agency ANI.

Kejriwal sought immediate apology in writing and asked the cricketer-turned-politician to publish the same “along with true and correct facts” in newspapers and on social media within 24 hours.

On Thursday, a day before campaigning for the Lok Sabha election ended in Delhi, Atishi had accused rival BJP candidate Gambhir of distributing across the constituency a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks on her personal life. Gambhir had denied the allegation and sent a defamation notice to AAP leaders while suggesting that Kejriwal, who he referred to as “filth”, was behind the unsigned pamphlet titled ‘Atishi Marlena – Know Your Candidate’.

“I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own jhadoo (broom) to clean ur dirty mind,” Gambhir had tweeted.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

Gambhir also dared Kejriwal and Atishi to prove the allegations against him. “I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics? I feel ashamed to have a CM like @ArvindKejriwal,” he said.

Earlier, AAP had also sent a legal notice to BJP and Gambhir in reference with the pamphlets and asked for an immediate apology from them in writing on Friday.

