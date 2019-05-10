Pamphlet politics: Atishi breaks down, Gambhir hits back, blames Arvind Kejriwal

Midway through Thursday’s press conference, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi broke down, unable to continue reading from a pamphlet that she alleged her BJP opponent, Gautam Gambhir, had distributed in the constituency. Gambhir has denied the claim.

As Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia turned the microphone towards himself, a man on Atishi’s right, handed her a glass of water. Sisodia continued to read from the pamphlet, which contained several derogatory and false statements about Atishi. Calling Atishi his “sister”, Sisodia lashed out at Gambhir: “We did not expect this from someone who represented the nation so well.”

Atishi added, “Agar wo ek mahila — aur main toh ek padhi likhi, shashakt mahila hoon — agar wo ek mahila ke khilaaf aise parche batwaa sakte hain, toh jo lakhon mahilayen poorvi Dilli main rehti hain, jo iss baat se pareshaan hain ki wo apne gharon ke baahar nahin nikal sakti hain… jinhe suraksha ki zaroorat hai, jab khud koi candidate aise parichay batwa raha hai, toh wo yahaan ki mahilayen ko suraksha kaise dega, wahan ki mahilayen ka samman kaise karega? (If he attacks a woman —and I am an educated, empowered woman — and gets such pamphlets distributed, how can he provide security to the women of Delhi, who are troubled that they cannot get out of the house… who need safety…how will be he respect women?)

Sisodia said people will answer to such degraded politics on May 12.

Atishi found support in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Swaraj India founder member Yogendra Yadav, who condemned the pamphlet.

Gambhir maintained he has nothing to do with the pamphlet, and lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alluding that the pamphlet was AAP’s handiwork of the party.

“I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal,” he tweeted.

Filmmakers Reema Kagti and Alankrita Shrivastava, actor Swara Bhasker, musician Vishal Dadlani and badminton player Jwala Gutta were among those who tweeted in Atishi’s support.

“The letter circulating against Atishi can only be the product of a sick, perverse, toxic, hate-filled, bigoted, casteist, communal, sleaze-filled mind” tweeted Bhasker, who has campaigned in her support.

Dadlani wrote: “People who talk about women like that letter does are everything that deserves to be thrown out. Hard.”

(With inputs from Ananya Tiwari, an intern with The Indian Express)