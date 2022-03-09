Palia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Palia (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Palia Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Harvinder Kumar Sahani. The Palia seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

palia Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arti Rai CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,54,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dr. Jakir Husain BSP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 12,90,93,797 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,73,936 ~ 1 Crore+ Harvinder Kumar Sahni Alias Romi Sahni BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 28,82,17,066 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 4,04,55,075 ~ 4 Crore+ Lalit Kumar Verma AAP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,11,61,380 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Pritinder Singh Kakku SP 1 Literate 65 Rs 2,99,82,555 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rishal Ahamad INC 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 30,10,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

palia Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harvinder Kumar Sahni BSP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 7,16,60,782 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,56,853 ~ 2 Crore+ Arti Rai CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 46 Rs 27,22,433 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Yadav RPD 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharm Dev JKP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 34,56,500 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Vinod Tiwari INC 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 2,22,95,355 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,84,126 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gorakh Nath IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Janardan PECP 2 10th Pass 32 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Gopal Patel SP 2 Post Graduate 54 Rs 3,31,14,302 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,97,155 ~ 6 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar RNP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 12,19,596 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Verma NCP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 17,73,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirvendra Kumar LD 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 71,59,850 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram NLP 0 Not Given 39 Rs 11,51,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajneet Kaur RSBP 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 10,74,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Subhash BSRD 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar BJP 2 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,77,61,986 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,82,584 ~ 25 Lacs+ Rishal Ahmad IND 1 10th Pass 33 Rs 17,34,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt.meera Singh IEMC 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 45,20,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila Devi Patriotic Party of India 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 51,95,700 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ V.m.singh AITC 10 Graduate 53 Rs 6,31,87,92,285 ~ 631 Crore+ / Rs 41,54,241 ~ 41 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar RLM 0 Literate 51 Rs 9,96,475 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

