Palaniswami calls on DMDK leader Vijayakanth

AIADMK has struck a poll pact with the Vijayakanth-led party for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, and DMDK has been allotted four seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

According to a DMDK release, Palaniswami met Vijayakanth on a “courtesy call,” and enquired about his well-being. (PTI/file)

An AIADMK delegation led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday called on DMDK founder Vijayakanth at his residence here, the party said.

According to a DMDK release, Palaniswami met Vijayakanth on a “courtesy call,” and enquired about his well-being.

Vijayakanth had recently undergone medical treatment in the US.

The AIADMK delegation comprised Ministers C Sreenivasan, Sellur K Raju, C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur Raju among others.

Palaniswami is the AIADMK Joint Coordinator.

The two parties had struck their poll pact on Sunday after days of discussions.

