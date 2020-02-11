Palam (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Palam Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Palam Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Palam (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Bhavna Gaur of the AAP by a margin of 30849 votes. Bhavna Gaur defeated BJP candidate ( Dharm Dev Solanki ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

palam Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhavna Gaur AAP 0 Graduate Professional 49 14 L+ / 8 L+ Dalip Kumar CPI 0 5th Pass 40 13 L+ / 0 Geeta BSP 0 8th Pass 34 2 L+ / 0 Hari Rattan Solanki IND 0 Graduate Professional 37 74 L+ / 6 L+ Jitendar Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 46 33 L+ / 0 Nagender Singh IND 0 10th Pass 37 1 L+ / 0 Nirmal Kumar Singh RJD 0 Doctorate 57 14 L+ / 4 L+ Rajesh Kumar RPI(A) 0 Illiterate 35 3 Th+ / 0 Ram Singh Bisht IND 0 10th Pass 42 1 Cr+ / 71 L+ Santosh Choudhary National Youth Party 0 Post Graduate 38 1 Cr+ / 13 L+ Satdev Jain Proutist Bloc, India 0 10th Pass 54 64 L+ / 10 L+ Vijay Pandit BJP 0 Graduate 52 6 Cr+ / 0 View More

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

