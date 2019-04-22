Pakistan’s nuclear bombs not for Eid either: Mehbooba Mufti on PM’s Diwali remark

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing nuclear bombs in the political discourse, saying if India has not kept the nuclear bomb for Diwali, Pakistan has not kept its for Eid.

During a rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer Sunday, Modi had said India is no more afraid of nuclear threats by Pakistan.

“Otherwise every other day Pakistan used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for ‘Diwali’? (Warna aay din nuclear button hai, ye kehte the. Hamare paas kya hai? Ye diwali ke liye rakha hai kya),” he asserted.

If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan Monday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about India’s nuclear capability, terming them “highly unfortunate” and said such nuclear brinksmanship should be discouraged.

Highlighting PM Modi’s reference to the night of February 27 and missile-related threat from India as ‘Qatal ki Raat’ (the night of murder), a Foreign Office (FO) statement said, “It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of India and instead had blamed Pakistan for ‘whipping up war hysteria’.”

“Such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged,” it said.