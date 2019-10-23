‘Pained at low level’ of politics, BVA chief, five-time MLA from Vasai constituency, says won’t contest polls anymore

A DAY after polling, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur announced on Tuesday that he would not contest any more elections in the future. He, however, added that he has not left “active politics”.

Thakur has been elected as the MLA from Vasai constituency five times, and contested the seat for the sixth time in the October 21 Assembly elections. BVA currently holds majority in the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, the Panchayat Samiti and the gram panchayats in the region.

“I thank all Opposition parties, worthy and not worthy opponents, and everyone else… I wanted to make this announcement after the elections because I knew even this would be used to level accusations against me,” he said in Virar.

Thakur said he was deeply pained by the “low level” of politics in these elections. “Too many baseless allegations were made. The entire region was defamed as being lawless. I have seen the level to which politics can fall. Personal attacks were made against my family, my workers. All of these led to my decision of not contesting future elections.”

Maintaining that BVA will “comfortably” win in all the three seats in the Vasai-Virar area, he said, “I am not taking a break from active politics. I plan on travelling across the district and fulfil all the promises we have made, faster. Medical and educational facilities would come up. We have been working on changing the face of this region, I will work towards that.”

“We are not a one-man party, we are a team. Whatever has been done is because of my workers, supporters and my team. Someone from our team will succeed me. The karyakarta who comes in will be a lot like me, clean from the heart and accessible,” he said speaking about his political successor.

On Shiv Sena’s Nallasopara candidate Pradeep Sharma, Thakur said, “Money was being distributed, and that is why we (BVA workers) surrounded his car. We have already filed written complaints with the inspector general of police and EC officials. Some local officials helped him, but it is all part of inquiry.”

Sharma, a retired encounter specialist, along with 71 others, were booked for rioting on Sunday. Sharma was allegedly seen meeting voters at a housing society in Nilemore village late Saturday despite campaigning having officially ended at 5 pm. He was distributing money to voters from the society, BVA workers had alleged while blocking Sharma’s six-car cavalcade and smashing the windscreen of his vehicle.