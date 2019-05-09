Pagal kutta, bandar: PM lists abuses from Congress’s ‘dictionary of love’

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compared him to Duryodhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of hurling a slew of abuses at him from what he called their “dictionary of love”.

Addressing a rally in Kurukshetra in Haryana, the Prime Minister said he was a “victim of one-sided oppression”, and since Haryana is his “second home”, he chose Kurukshetra to tell the country about Congress’s “real definition of love”.

His remarks come days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on May 5 when he said: “Modi ji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you… All my love and a huge hug”. Through his speech, Modi targeted Rahul without naming him and only referred to him as Naamdaar (dynast).

And to “counter” the lies being spread about him, Modi also asked the crowd to circulate his speech on mobile phones and social media saying he was not sure whether the media will have the “courage” to tell his “painful tale”.

“Kurukshetra is the land of truth… and that is why I want to tell the nation what their (Congress) dictionary of love actually means and what words they have in this dictionary and how they shower their love on Modi,” he said.

“Ek Congress ke neta ne mujhe gandi naali ka keeda kaha, toh doosre ne mujhe Ganguteli bola, ek neta ne mujhe paagal kutta kaha, toh doosra neta saamne aaya aur mujhe Bhasmasur ki upadhi de di. Congress ke ek aur neta hai, desh ke videsh mantri reh chuke hain, unhone mujhe bandar kaha, inke aur ek mantri ne mujhe virus kaha, toh doosre ne Dawood Ibrahim ka darja de diya,” he said.

Listing more, Modi said the Congress had also referred to him as “ Hitler”, “badtameez nalayak beta”, “rabies bimari se peedit bandar”, “chooha”, “lahu purash”, “asatya ka saudagar”, Raavan, saanp, bichoo, ganda aadmi, zeher bone vaala” and “maut ka saudagar”.

“This is their way of showing love. This is their dictionary of love. These are some examples,” he said, adding that the Congress resorts to this when he questions their misdeeds and dynastic rule.

According to Modi, he never wanted to use such language from a public stage saying it causes a bad impact on youngsters.

The Prime Minister then spoke of more saying, “This is Chapter no. 2. After I became the PM.”

“Kya bola? Mujhe bataya gaya, most stupid PM. Mujhe kaha gaya, Jawanon ke khoon ka dalal hai, inke prem ki dictionary se, mere liye Gaddafi, Mussolini, Hitler,” he said.

He claimed Congress leaders called him “maansik taur par beemar”, “neech aadmi” and some even asked “mera pita kaun the, mere dada kaun the, yeh nahi maaloom”.

“Please never forget, they called me such names after I became the PM. Nikamma, Nashedi, Aurangzeb se bhi kroor tanashah, anpad, gawar, namak haram, nalayak beta, Tughlaq, Natwar Lal, nakara beta, sab kuch. Look at the shower of love by the naamdar or his associates.”

Asking people to spread his message, Modi said: “Can you circulate this on social media, on mobile phones? It is important to tell the nation about this one-sided oppression that I am going through…Will you spread this short message of mine to all your relatives across the country?”

The PM also attacked the Congress for coining the term Hindu terrorism and said that when the Samjhauta Express blast took place near Panipat, the Congress kept innocent people behind bars in the name of Hindu terrorists, but the conspiracy of the Congress got exposed.

Modi said that he wanted to assure people that this “Chowkidar” is determined to ensure that every drop of water meant for farmers reaches them. “With this, not only Haryana but farmers of other states will also get water”, he said adding that Kurukshetra got a new identity in the form of Ayush University and the International Gita festival.

Modi said that after the Pulwama attack, India conducted the airstrike in Pakistan but the Opposition, including the Congress, felt hurt.

Due to the strong action by India, Pakistan was forced to free the IAF pilot within 48 hours, the Prime Minister said, adding that people felt relieved at this action. He said that it was unfortunate that Congress leaders and their associates started praising the Pakistan Prime Minister and also demanded Noble Prize for him.