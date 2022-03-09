Padrauna (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Padrauna (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Padrauna Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya. The Padrauna seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

padrauna Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ainooddin Ahmad Warsi IND 1 Graduate 61 Rs 60,65,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anshuman Banka IND 5 Graduate 41 Rs 7,47,90,467 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Tiwari Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 42,48,416 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dr. Abhishek Tripathi IND 0 Doctorate 32 Rs 7,39,215 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fakhare Alam Ansari IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 23,45,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ijhar IND 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 8,40,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Javed Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 2,33,80,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar Alias Mantu BJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 21,23,22,958 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 16,18,362 ~ 16 Lacs+ Md Jahiruddin INC 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 16,72,770 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mosahab IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 24,15,100 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pawan Kumar Upadhyay BSP 1 Graduate 47 Rs 2,05,34,050 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 56,55,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ Raju IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Prasad Aam Janata Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,23,78,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravishankar AAP 0 Graduate 70 Rs 15,55,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikrama Yadav SP 1 10th Pass 69 Rs 6,51,11,992 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,03,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+

padrauna Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Swami Prasad Maurya BJP 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,27,80,203 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar IND 4 Post Graduate 36 Rs 18,63,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 39,02,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Javed Iqbal BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 8,69,00,953 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya RLD 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 4,65,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,32,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parashuram Mishra IND 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,72,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajendra Peace Party 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 74,97,500 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 5,93,406 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajesh Prasad Saini IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 14,03,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Raju IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 8,19,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 31 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampratap IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 16,33,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivkumari INC 0 Literate 60 Rs 2,48,50,040 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,36,712 ~ 7 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Chaurasiya IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 5,03,77,152 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

padrauna Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Swami Prasad Maury BSP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,20,66,744 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ainuddin Ahmad IND 1 Graduate 0 Rs 17,63,075 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,01,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendrapal SP 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 1,45,44,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Brij Nandan Kushwaha ARVP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijkumar Tiwari (b.k.) AITC 3 Post Graduate 48 Rs 65,76,800 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Budhesh Mani Pandey JMBP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 10,25,953 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 4,26,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Chandra Bhan Kushwaha SBSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,03,10,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mainuddeen Siddiqui SDPI 2 12th Pass 52 Rs 62,15,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 3 Graduate 33 Rs 22,69,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasrullah Ansari CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 2,16,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar ASP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra PECP 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 46,64,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar INC 1 Graduate 49 Rs 50,72,025 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Singh Patel IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 26,902 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dhari BJP 3 12th Pass 68 Rs 3,05,10,050 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,86,769 ~ 3 Lacs+ Raseed Ansari IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 12,65,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagir CPI 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 52,78,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivraj IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 9,56,100 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila Viswakarma IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 12,90,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syambaboo JD(U) 2 8th Pass 40 Rs 71,64,126 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 7,65,252 ~ 7 Lacs+ Tilak IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,38,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidya Prakash Pandey IND 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 5,74,40,500 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

