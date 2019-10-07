Padding up: Zeeshan Siddiqui, youngest in the fray but raring to go Bandra seat

Even before he padded up to become the youngest candidate fighting the Assembly elections, 27-year-old Zeeshan Siddiqui, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, saw his own teammates trying to run him out.

As many as 13 local Congress leaders publicly objected to his candidature and demanded that a local candidate from Bandra (East) constituency should get the ticket.

Despite the opposition, Siddiqui got the ticket. The son of former Congress minister Baba Siddiqui (three-time MLA from Bandra West), who was in the limelight for being instrumental in the patch-up between two feuding Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Zeeshan said he was geared up for the challenge.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going. I have been an active cricketer. I know how to bat in rough conditions. And I feel the pitch is ideal for me to bat now. Hit the ball for a six and win this election,” said Zeeshan, who played cricket for MMK College at inter-college tournaments.

Bandra (East), however, will not be an easy pitch. He faces a tough fight from Shiv Sena Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. The Shiv Sena dumped present MLA Trupti Sawant for Mahadeshwar. What is a silver lining for Zeeshan though is that the upset Sawant too has filed her candidature as an Independent.

Zeeshan said he always wanted to join politics, inspired by his father, who worked hard to serve people. “I would accompany my father when I was young. When I was 17, the Youth Congress came up with the idea of having an inter-party election. So that got me really excited. As I was 17, I couldn’t contest but I enlisted members. I became vice-president later in this district in 2012,” he said, seated in his makeshift air-conditioned office in Bandra (East).

“I wanted to make my own identity and nurture the constituency. Bandra (East) was closest home and I was vice-president of this district before. So I’ve been working here for the past four years. I didn’t want to get involved in an area where I haven’t worked.”

He said he got the ticket on merit and not because his father propped him. His constituency has many slums and shanties and he has chalked out development plans.

He blamed past corporators and the mayor for the poor living conditions of many of his constituents.

“The mayor is contesting against me, the mayor is the first resident of the city. The constituency to which the mayor belongs is so dilapidated. The state of the roads, the potholes in the area, which are his responsibility to rectify; it’s unfortunate. If he is not successful as a mayor, how will he be a successful MLA? I have more fire to fight now because I cannot allow a man who has been unsuccessful in serving the city, and his own constituency,” he said.

Zeeshan said people had seen through the BJP-Sena and called the poaching of Congress and NCP candidates “absurd”.

“When they were Congressmen, they were called corrupt but did that change once they moved to the BJP and the Sena? Do they have some kind of cleansing process? They (those who were poached) are the same people still,” he added.