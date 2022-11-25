Paatil asks BJP workers to ensure AAP loses its deposit in Gujarat

Launching a veiled attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the range of guarantees the party has announced as poll promises in the state, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil on Friday asked his party workers to ensure that the AAP loses its deposit in the Assembly election.

“Some people will come to you with a guarantee card… You have to give them one guarantee. Tell them, ‘we give you guarantee that your deposit will be lost’. You should resolve this,” said Paatil, as he addressed a public gathering in Diyodar of Banaskantha district where former MLA Anil Mali joined the BJP along with his supporters. Mali, a former BJP MLA, had quit the BJP in 2017 and joined the Congress. However, on Friday, he returned to the BJP in the presence of Paatil.

In what could be seen as an oblique reference to the AAP’s promise of unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to the youths of the state, Paatil said, “These people who are giving guarantees do not seem to know the mentality of Gujarat youths. The Gujarat youth has the capacity to dig out water from a stone. These guarantee-walas are talking about giving such youths a pension of Rs 3,000… Rs 3,000 won’t be enough for his expenses. You want to retire him at this age? To make him mentally depressed? You have to ensure that those who are trying to commit the sin of retiring Gujarat’s talented youth, lose their deposit… If we make a mistake, then the future generations will not forgive us.”

Paatil said people should trust PM Narendra Modi who is concerned about all classes of people. He added that the development of Gujarat in the past 20 years was brought about by Modi’s hardwork and it should be continued.