Paani bina kya zindagi: Water, voter woes in Sangam Vihar

It’s 3 pm on Tuesday and several residents of Sangam Vihar have gathered near a broken water pipeline with empty buckets. While a few try to repair it, others refill their buckets as dirty water flows out in force.

“Paani ke bina kya zindagi hai, hum sab paani ko lekar bohot pareshaan rehte hain. Hamari samasya ka koi samadhan nahi,” said Jagannath (75), who runs a stationery shop.

Located in South Delhi, Sangam Vihar is the biggest unauthorised colony in the capital. The constituency also has the most number of unauthorised colonies. With many of them yet to get proper pipelines, water will play an important role in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as Delhi votes on May 12. The area will witness a triangular fight between BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, Congress’s Vijender Singh and AAP’s Raghav Chadha.

“At times, there is no water supply for almost 10 days and we are left dependent on private water tankers and packaged water bottles. Candidates and leaders only visit our area during elections and give assurances. But the problem still persists,” said Saroj, a resident of C-block, standing outside her house to collect water from the leaking pipe.

As several localities in South Delhi face a water crisis, many residents have dug four-feet-deep underground water tanks inside their houses to store water. Every second house in Sangam Vihar has an underground water tank, residents claim.

“This is the only option we have. The water is not fit to drink but can be used for washing clothes, utensils and for other household chores. You will find this tank in almost every house,” said Rajkumar Sehrawat, who has been storing water in this manner since 2005. Sehrawat has built a six-feet-deep underground tank under his basement, which he cleans and refills every week.

Parmeshwar Yadav, pradhan of C-block, said the block has around 2,200 houses and only 400 of them have access to uninterrupted water supply. There are 36 such blocks in the locality.

In 2018, the Delhi Jal Board had approved a proposal to lay down pipelines in a few pockets of Sangam Vihar. “Almost 70% residents are getting adequate water supply in that area. Earlier, the land was under the forest department and work was slow. But we have managed to bring water supply to most houses now,” DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya told The Indian Express.

For boosting water management, the DJB also approved construction of a second 140 million gallons per day water treatment plant (WTP) at Sonia Vihar, which already has one WTP. “Blocks that have proximity to the plant get uninterrupted supply. The other blocks are still dry,” said Maya, a resident of J-block.

Other important issues are unpaved roads and lack of a medical facility. The Sangam Vihar constituency, which came into existence in 2008, still does not have a government hospital. The nearest one is Batra hospital, a private facility, 3 km away.

“A plan to set up a 200-bed hospital in our area was passed by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in 2009. But not even a single stone has been laid yet on the land. We have been writing to (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal ji but there has been no response,” said Yadav.