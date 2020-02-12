Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Must Read

After Congress scores zero in Assembly polls, PC Chako resigns as Delhi chief

The Congress failed to get even a single seat of the 70-member Delhi Assembly, and saw its vote share drop from 22.43 per cent polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to 4.26 per cent this time.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2020 1:26:57 pm
Day after defeat, Delhi Congress chief P C Chako resigns Delhi Congress chief P C Chako at the AICC office in New Delhi. (File Photo/Anil Sharma)

A day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections, Delhi Congress chief P C Chako on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the top leadership. The Congress failed to get even a single seat in the 70-member House and saw its vote share drop from 9 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 4.26 per cent this time. In fact, this was their lowest vote share since the first state election in 1993.

In all 70 seats, the party did not even manage to place second. Prior to AAP’s victory in 2013, Congress had governed the state for 15 years.

 

Also read | At its lowest point in capital, Congress admits: Just introspection won’t do

“The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit ji was the chief minister. The emergence of a new party, AAP, took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP,” Chako had told news agency ANI earlier in the day.

Congress leaders have blamed the party’s defeat on several reasons including lack of leadership, dwindling party cadre, infighting, lack of strategy and its continuous criticism of AAP and BJP.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tuesday said the party would induct new leaders. “People’s mandate is against us, we accept it… This is a matter of concern and needs evaluation. The Congress and its Delhi unit have decided to redraw from the grassroots and bring in newer, fresher leadership,” said later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement