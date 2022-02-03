UP polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says shots fired at his vehicle on way to Delhi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that some miscreants fired shots at his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after attending a poll event at Kithaur in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident is being probed by Hapur Police.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

“A while ago, shots were fired at my car at Chhajarsi toll gate. Four rounds were fired. There were three-four people, all of them ran away leaving the weapons there. My car’s tyre got punctured. I got into another car and left. We are all safe,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In September last year, the Hyderabad MP’s official residence in New Delhi’s high-security Ashoka Road area was vandalised by a group of Hindu Sena men who damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate, hurled an axe at the house and called the Parliamentarian a “jihadi”.