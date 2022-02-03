scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
UP polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says shots fired at his vehicle on way to Delhi

"Four rounds were fired. There were three-four people, all of them ran away leaving the weapons there," Owaisi said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 6:42:13 pm
Asaduddin Owaisi's car damaged in firing. (Photo: Twitter@Asaduddin Owaisi)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that some miscreants fired shots at his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after attending a poll event at Kithaur in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The incident is being probed by Hapur Police.

“A while ago, shots were fired at my car at Chhajarsi toll gate. Four rounds were fired. There were three-four people, all of them ran away leaving the weapons there. My car’s tyre got punctured. I got into another car and left. We are all safe,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In September last year, the Hyderabad MP’s official residence in New Delhi’s high-security Ashoka Road area was vandalised by a group of Hindu Sena men who damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate, hurled an axe at the house and called the Parliamentarian a “jihadi”.

