‘Owaisi saw me shoot, so he ducked… I fired at lower portion of car’

The two men accused of firing at Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s car aborted the attack thrice earlier because of large crowds, according to Uttar Pradesh police which recorded their statements.

The MP’s car was shot at when he was returning from Meerut to Delhi on Thursday, following which police arrested Sachin Sharma and Shubham.

According to the FIR, the accused did not give satisfactory answers to the police initially, but when investigators told them that the incident had been captured on CCTV, Sachin apologised and described what had transpired.

“I wanted to become a big politician. I consider myself a true patriot. I found Owaisi’s speeches harmful to the nation. In my head, I had developed an enmity with him,” the FIR quoted Sachin as having told police.

He told police he got in touch with AIMIM’s Dasna chairman to keep track of Owaisi’s visits. According to the FIR, he decided he would attack Owaisi during a campaign visit. Following the decision, he contacted Shubham, a resident of Saharanpur, whom he has known for several years.

“After I called him, Shubham came to Ghaziabad and we met on January 28 near Wave City. Shubham was staying with his friend. Both of us decided to kill Owaisi and began waiting for the right time,” the FIR quoted Sachin as having told police.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

The two men attended a public gathering by Owaisi in Ghaziabad’s Shahid Nagar on January 30. They wanted to execute their plan the same day but called it off owing to the crowd, Sachin told police. The two then went to Meerut’s Gola Kuan on Thursday with the intention of shooting him. They did not do it due to the large crowd again.

They tailed him to Kithore but a similar situation played out there as well. The two then learnt that Owaisi was leaving for Delhi in his white SUV and decided to attack since they did not know when they would get another opportunity, the FIR stated.

“Jaise hi Asaduddin ki gaadi Chhajarsi toll par shaam ke samay pe aayi tatha toll par slow hokar guzar rahi thi, maine aur Shubham ne ek rai hokar Owaisi ko jaan se maarne ke liye iski car ko target kar goliyan chalana shuru kar di… maine jaise hi pehli goli chalai to Owaisi ne mujhe goli chalate huye dekh liya aur yeh apni jaan bachane ke liye car ke neeche ki or baith gaye. Tab maine unki gaadi par neeche ki or goli chalayi. Mujhe ye umeed thi ki Owaisi mar gaye honge (The moment his car slowed down near Chhajarsi toll plaza, Shubham and I decided to kill Owaisi and started shooting at his car. Owaisi saw me shooting and to save himself, he ducked. It is then that I fired at the lower portion of the car. I was under the impression that Owaisi must have died),” Sachin told police, according to the FIR. He said he did not know how many rounds Shubham fired because both of them ran in different directions.

Shubham also told police that his gun jammed and that he could not fire more than one round. According to the FIR, the two men told police they did not know how Owaisi managed to survive.