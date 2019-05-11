Overcrowded Trains For migrants who want to vote, journey home has many obstacles

By Shivah Paten

Advertising

Surendra Bhagat (30), a painter in Uttam Nagar, Friday boarded a train to his village in Bihar’s Siwan district. Unable to get a seat confirmation, he said he was ready to spend nearly 16 hours inside the train’s washroom to reach his destination. All so he could vote.

Bhagat is one of thousands of migrant labourers taking overcrowded trains, often sitting inside or next to bathrooms for hours, just to get to their home state in time.

When The Indian Express visited New Delhi Railway Station on Friday, it found that a majority of commuters — construction workers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors — were heading to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to vote in the sixth and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and 19 respectively.

Advertising

“There is very little I can do about not having a seat reserved. The train is packed. But I have a right to vote and it is important that I do. I have to make (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi win,” Bhagat said through the window of the toilet, which he would have to share with three other men.

Satender Tiwari (40), heading to Bihar’s Gopalganj, also readied to spend a majority of the journey in the restroom. A security guard working in Noida, he said it was difficult to travel in the stench and heat, but it was important for him to cast his vote. “Things will not change according to my liking, but I am satisfied with the government’s work… especially the surgical strikes,” he said.

Passengers travelling with families were seen quarrelling with ticket checkers after they could not get a seat. The problem seemed to be more acute in general compartments, where women and children were pushing and elbowing their way through a thick crowd to get in.

As per the 2018-19 Economic Survey of Delhi, the estimated population of migrants in the capital has been increasing steadily since 2013. It was estimated to be 1.31 lakh in 2017, the last year for which figures are available, which is an increase of 0.43 lakh from 2014, when the previous general election was held.

Many of those heading home said they will spend the overnight journey crouched on the train gates. Satender Mathur (30) said it would be a difficult journey to Bihar but he had no other option. “We hope the government does something to address this overcrowding, along with improving education and jobs for our children,” he said.

Amit Kumar (24), who works at a car garage in Gurgaon, was guarding his space next to the train gate, as were

others standing behind him. He occasionally made way as more passengers tried to push through.

He said, “I made a reservation in tatkal but couldn’t get a reservation even then. That’s okay though.” He added that his village in Bihar’s Siwan district needs regular electricity and better roads. “We also need to make progress in education, which will help Bihar reach greater heights.”

Some travellers had made longer journeys from other parts of the country to get to their home states. Brijesh Kumar Verma (26) was travelling with his family from Pune since Thursday to reach their village in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. He said, “There is a wedding in our house and because of that we will get to vote as well.”

Kapil Dubey (31) from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh was emphatic that those who don’t vote shouldn’t complain about the government later. “How will capable ministers get elected, how will the country make progress unless we vote,” he said.