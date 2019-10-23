Haryana elections: Overall turnout corrected to 68.47 per cent, still lowest in 19 years

The Election Commission Tuesday revised the voter turnout in Haryana assembly polls to 68.47 per cent and said the figures may again change slightly when the entire data is tabulated. However, even at 68.46 per cent, it remained the lowest polling percentage in 19 years.

“The data was tabulated overnight. Thus, the percentage increased to 68.47 per cent today. It may change slightly once the entire data is tabulated but will stay closer to the figure of 68.47 per cent,” said Dr Inder Jeet, Haryana’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

The counting of votes will commence 8 am on October 24 and the results will be announced the same day. BJP has a current strength of 48 members in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, while Congress has 17. The exit polls have predicted a huge mandate for the BJP, with at least three of them predicting more than 70 seats for the saffron party.

Meanwhile, after revision, the turnout in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency reached 52.29 per cent. Till late Monday night, Karnal had only recorded 49.30 per cent polling. However, even with the revised figure, Karnal remains among the Assembly constituencies with poorest polling percentage. Faridabad recorded least turnout at 49.63 per cent, Badkhal 51.30 per cent, and Ballabhgarh 52 per cent.

‘EVMs, VVPATs under 3-tier security’

Haryana police Tuesday said they have made a three-tier security arrangement for the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines brought to the strong rooms after polling in the state.

“Haryana police has made foolproof three-tier security arrangements at designated strong rooms where personnel of state police and paramilitary forces are guarding the rooms under round-the-clock vigil. We are strictly going by the Election Commission’s instructions regarding the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines till the day of counting,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

In the first layer, personnel of Central Armed Police Forces are deployed near the strong rooms, Virk said, adding that Haryana Armed Police personnel are posted in the second layer and district police personnel on the outer layer.

He said that 90 strong rooms have been set up at 59 locations.