Over to voters in Panchkula, but not before a final push

As the campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections came to a close on Saturday, some of the candidates for the Panchkula constituency were grasping at straws, while the others continued with their normal schedule of visits and meetings on the last day.

As many as 14 candidates are in the fray including BJP’s sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Congress’ Chander Mohan, Madhu Anand of Swaraj India and Karundeep Chaudhary of INLD.

Gupta, who won for the first time from the constituency in the 2014 elections with a margin of over 45,000 votes, is seeking a second term. Chander Mohan is making a comeback to the constituency almost a decade later — he was the Kalka MLA for four consecutive terms from 1993 to 2008. He had unsuccessfully fought the 2014 elections fighting from Nalwa.

He was the former deputy chief minister and the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Madhu Anand, who is fighting her first election, had championed the Ruchika Ghirotra case against the then DGP SPS Rathore successfully. Twenty nine-year-old Karundeep Chaudhary is also making his poll debut.

On the final day of campaigning, BJP called for a rally announcing the presence of Mathura MP Hema Malini, who, however, did not turn up.

The BJP MLA took indoor meetings from 7 am till 1.30 pm, right before he joined the rally. In his speech, Gupta banked on the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The speech focused on national issues— including scrapping of Article 370, the Balakot strike (which he termed as “Pulwama’s revenge”) and triple talaaq — and had no mention of the local ones.

Chander Mohan also conducted various public meetings from the morning itself. Swaraj India’s Madhu Anand, carried out a road show in the morning that went from sectors 2, 4, 12, 12A, 20, 21, Ghaggar, sectors 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, Ramgarh, Devinagar, Nada Sahib, and ended at the party office. INLD’s Karundeep released the manifesto on the last day of campaign and conducted a few public meetings.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav reached Panchkula to campaign for their parties’ respective candidates in 11-day-long election campaigning.

The votes will be cast on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24. The number of eligible voters are 2.08 lakh— 1.10 lakh men, 97,819 women and six third genders. As many as 197 polling stations have been set up, out of which 26 remain location hypersensitive, 65 remain hypersensitive, four remain location sensitive and seven remain sensitive. Of these 197, as many as 138 lie in the urban Panchkula and 59 in the rural.

According to the 2011 Census, 55.81 percent of Panchkula’s population (313,230) live in urban areas, while 44.19 % of the population (248,063 )lives in rural areas.

Punjabi Hindus constitute 91.30 percent of the population, while the Sikh and Muslim communities constitute 5 per cent and 2.3 percent repsectively.

Section 144 imposed

District police Panchkula imposed Section 144 of CrPC throughout the district with effect from 6pm on Saturday. The liquor vends were also closed. Section 144 will remain in the effect till the completion of polling on October 21.