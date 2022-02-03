‘Over 97% licensed arms deposited ahead of Punjab polls’

Complying with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 3,76,542 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held on February 20, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju, informed on Wednesday.

Raju said that the number of weapons deposited so far amounted to around 97.43 per cent of the total 3,90,275 licenced weapons in the state. In addition, 72 without licence weapons were seized in the state, he added. He said that some people with licenced weapons — like those working at nationalised/private banks and those facing genuine security threats — will have to approach the Deputy Commissioner for any exemptions and complaint redressal.

Raju also informed that after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for the upcoming polls, various enforcement teams till February 1 had seized valuables worth Rs 313.44 crore from people violating the norms.

Giving details, Raju said that surveillance teams have also seized 28.91 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 15.49 crore till February 1. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 276.51 crores till February 1, besides confiscating unaccounted cash to the amount of Rs 20 crore, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1209 vulnerable villages have been identified. Besides this, 2906 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said. He added that out of these, preventive action had already been initiated against 1990 people, while the remaining would also be brought to book soon. He also informed that from a security point of view, 891 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of CrPC Act.

He informed that as many as 2731 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 15 cases is under process. As many as 16448 nakas are operational across the state, he added.