Over 82 pc voting in Assam last phase

By: Express News Service | Guwahati |
April 7, 2021 3:30:47 am
April 7, 2021 3:30:47 am
Assam recorded 82.33 per cent voting in the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday.
The first two phases saw over 79 per cent and over 80 per cent voting respectively. In the last leg, 40 out of 126 seats went to polls with 337 candidates in the fray, including heavyweights such as senior BJP leader and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari constituency and state BJP president Ranjeet Dass from Patacharkuchi.
